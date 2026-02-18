Party at Premadasa as Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe with nothing on line

Big picture

There's a party at Khettarama and everyone's invited. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have already secured their places in the Super Eight, which means that their final Group B clash on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium has now become a joyous victory lap for two passionate fanbases.

Sri Lanka enters with a perfect 3-0 record, having dismantled Australia by eight wickets last time out. The result and those preceding it have energised a dormant fanbase, one that had been rather jaded given the poor run of form leading up to the tournament. Now, though, the expectations are such that the brassy rhythms of the Papare bands will be in full flow, particularly with this game having no real jeopardy attached to it.

Across the aisle, the Castle Corner faithful too have every reason to sing and indeed feel some kinship with their Sri Lankan brethren. Zimbabwe's journey has some distinct parallels with Sri Lanka's. For one, they both arrived at the tournament on a rotten stretch of form, but then both sides managed dominant wins over Australia to fuel their growing expectations.

And while their qualification was mathematically sealed only after an anti-climactic washout against Ireland, their fans, famed for their soulful choral harmonies and rhythmic "war cries" will no doubt be looking to match the local Papare beat for beat in Colombo.

But on the matters of actual on-pitch action, Sri Lanka hold a comprehensive 8-3 win-loss record over Zimbabwe in T20Is, but two of those losses have come in the past year, and on both occasions Sri Lanka were skittled out for less than 100. Momentum too will matter with both sides wanting to head to the Super Eights on a roll.

Recent form

Sri Lanka WWWLL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Zimbabwe WWLLW

In the spotlight

Kusal Perera charged Varun Chakravarthy and missed. He was out stumped for a 32-ball 58, but his knock, chasing 203, helped Sri Lanka take the match into the Super Over. Since then, his scores read 4, 25, 6, 1, 1. His five scores prior to that knock? 15, 16, 28, 20, 9. If the innings against India - or even his 46-ball 101 against New Zealand a little over a year ago - showcased Perera's ceiling, his scores surrounding such innings highlight the underwhelming reality. He was a late call-up to Sri Lanka's World Cup squad, and against Australia, he was picked ahead of Kamil Mishara, who too was going through a lean period. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have run riot this World Cup, but heading into the Super Eight, it's an on-song Perera Sri Lanka will be desperate to see materialise. In September,charged Varun Chakravarthy and missed. He was out stumped for a 32-ball 58, but his knock, chasing 203, helped Sri Lanka take the match into the Super Over. Since then, his scores read 4, 25, 6, 1, 1. His five scores prior to that knock? 15, 16, 28, 20, 9. If the innings against India - or even his 46-ball 101 against New Zealand a little over a year ago - showcased Perera's ceiling, his scores surrounding such innings highlight the underwhelming reality. He was a late call-up to Sri Lanka's World Cup squad, and against Australia, he was picked ahead of Kamil Mishara, who too was going through a lean period. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have run riot this World Cup, but heading into the Super Eight, it's an on-song Perera Sri Lanka will be desperate to see materialise.

Sri Lanka will be desperate to see an on-song Kusal Perera • AFP/Getty Images

Dion Myers to navigate that pivotal No. 3 position. His 14 innings in that position, however, have brought only 256 runs at an average of 19.69. Zimbabwe are already in the midst of their deepest run in a T20 World Cup, but if they want to make it an even more historic one, Myers' contributions will be a crucial point of difference. Whatever successes Zimbabwe have had over the past two years have largely been down to Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett. But midway through 2024, trust was placed into navigate that pivotal No. 3 position. His 14 innings in that position, however, have brought only 256 runs at an average of 19.69. Zimbabwe are already in the midst of their deepest run in a T20 World Cup, but if they want to make it an even more historic one, Myers' contributions will be a crucial point of difference.

Team news

With Matheesha Pathirana ruled out , Sri Lanka will most likely play the only back-up seamer in their squad: Pramod Madushan. Dilshan Madushanka has since been called up as a replacement, which could also see Dushmantha Chameera get a rest.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Dushan Hemantha, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Dushmantha Chameera/Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe are likely to go with their tried-and-tested XI, with Richard Ngarava also potentially back in the side after missing out against Australia as a precaution.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Brad Evans, 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Graeme Cremer, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Richard Ngarava

Pitch and conditions

From chasing down 180-plus in Pallekele, Sri Lanka will have to temper expectations surrounding their batting as the action returns to the Khettarama in Colombo, where conditions are expected to be more on the tacky side. Australia's 182 against Ireland is the top score at the venue in this World Cup, and you would have to go back to 2018 to find a bigger score. Some rain is expected during the day, but it will hopefully clear up by the evening.

Stats and trivia

A win on Thursday will mark just the second time Sri Lanka have won four T20Is in a row since the 2022 Asia Cup.

Ryan Burl is on 1920 T20I runs, just 80 runs shy of becoming the second Zimbabwe player after Sikandar Raza to reach 2000 runs.

Since the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bennet's 1481 runs at a strike rate of 145.19 are the most in T20Is among batters from Full Members, followed by Abhishek Sharma (1297 at 193.29) and Pathum Nissanka (1293 at 142.71).

Quotes