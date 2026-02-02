Rasooli, Nabi, Omarzai star in Afghanistan's comfortable win over Scotland

Afganistan 184 for 6 (Rasooli 84, Zadran 36, Watt 2-32, Jarvis 2-57) beat Scotland 123 (Cross 21, Omarzai 3-14, Nabi 2-9) by 61 runs

Batting first, fast bowlers Jack Jarvis and Mark Watt struck early to remove Gulbadin Naib and Sediqullah Atal, respectively. Rasooli, batting at No. 4, then got together with opener Ibrahim Zadran to take Afghanistan to safety in an 82-run stand for the third wicket.

Zadran and Omarzai fell in quick succession, but Nabi smashed 34 off 16 balls to give Afghanistan the death-overs boost while Rasooli retired out for 84, his innings laced with seven fours and five sixes. Afghanistan finished on 184 for 6 in their 20 overs, while for Scotland, Brad Currie and Mark Watt returned two wickets apiece.

Scotland's chase never took off. They lost George Munsey in the fifth over to Omarzai before losing their next four wickets for just 26 runs. Rashid Khan got rid of Brandon McMullen, while Ziaur Rahman sent back Michael Jones. Nabi then got among the wickets, removing Scotland captain Richie Berrington and Finlay McCreath for 8 each.