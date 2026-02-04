Ibrahim Zadran, bowlers take Afghanistan to victory against WI

Spinner Gudakesh Motie finally struck in the ninth over, breaking the 90-run stand. Roston Chase and Motie then kept Afghanistan quiet post the 10th over, with Chase also removing Sediqullah Atal, before Darwish Rasooli broke free with three fours of Shamar Joseph in the 15th over. Azmatullah Omarzai then entertained with some big hits before retiring out for 35 as Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 182.