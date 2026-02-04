Ibrahim Zadran, bowlers take Afghanistan to victory against WI
Matthew Forde was the bright spot with the bat for West Indies as they fell 23 runs short in the chase
Afghanistan182 for 6 (Ibrahim 51, Motie 1-29) beat West Indies 159 for 7 (Forde 52, Omarzai 2-33, Mujeeb 2-19) by 23 runs
Ibrahim Zadran's half-century and a combined effort from bowlers took Afghanistan to a 23-run win against West Indies in the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture in Bengaluru.
After being put in to bat, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz made an immediate impact, dispatching two fours off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in the first over before unleashing a series of big hits in the subsequent overs. His partner Ibrahim also got into the act, as the duo combined to hit 16 runs off the fifth over bowled by Jayden Seales. At the end of the powerplay, Afghanistan were cruising at 62 for no loss and the openers continued to pile on the runs.
Spinner Gudakesh Motie finally struck in the ninth over, breaking the 90-run stand. Roston Chase and Motie then kept Afghanistan quiet post the 10th over, with Chase also removing Sediqullah Atal, before Darwish Rasooli broke free with three fours of Shamar Joseph in the 15th over. Azmatullah Omarzai then entertained with some big hits before retiring out for 35 as Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 182.
In the chase, West Indies lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Omarzai struck twice, dismissing openers Shai Hope and Brandon King, while Fazalhaq Farooqi removed Chase and Mujeeb snagged Johnson Charles. Rovman Powell fought back briefly with 32 without much help from the other end.
Matthew Forde, coming in at No. 9, then launched a spirited attack, scoring 19 runs off Noor Ahmad and racing to a half-century off 25 balls. But with the asking rate climbing, West Indies' lower order could not keep up, and they eventually fell short.