Australia vs Netherlands, Warm-up at Colombo, T20 WC Warm-up, Feb 05 2026 - Match Result

NO RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Colombo (RPS), February 05, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches

No result (abandoned with a toss)

Match State: Delay - rain

Playing XI
AUS
NED
Mitchell Marsh (c)
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Middle order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Matt Renshaw 
Batter
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
TossAustralia
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches
Season2025/26
Players per sideAustralia 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Netherlands 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
Match days5 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Reserve Umpire
England
Richard Kettleborough
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
