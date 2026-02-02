All-round Smuts, Harry Manenti headline Italy's win against Canada

Italy 156 for 4 (Smuts 49, Harry Manenti 33, Sana 1-26) beat Canada 146 for 6 (Bajwa 37, Samra 33, Stewart 1-18) by 10 runs

Former South Africa allrounder, JJ Smuts was the star of the show, scoring 49 and followed it up with one wicket, while Harry Manenti also impressed with the bat during his unbeaten 24-ball 33.

The two fell in the space of ten balls for 22 each but Smuts settled the innings. He added 41 runs for the fourth wicket with Harry Manenti, striking five fours and a six, before falling a run short of his fifty in the 17th over. The Manenti brothers - Harry and Ben - then took Italy past the 150-mark, lifting them to 156 for 4 in 20 overs.

Canada were sedate but solid in their chase, with Yuvraj Samra and captain Dilpreet Bajwa adding 55 runs for the opening wicket. Samra hit 33 off 23 balls with five fours and a six but fell to Smuts in the seventh over. The Italian bowlers never let the Canada batters settle at any stage, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker all fell in the space of 3.1 overs as Canada slipped to 105 for 4 in 14.4 overs.