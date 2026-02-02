Tilak impresses on return as Jagadeesan ton, Badoni fifty down USA

India A 238 for 3 (Jagadeesan 104, Badoni 60*, Tilak 38) beat USA 200 (Gous 44, Krishnamurthi 41, Bishnoi 3-37)

The win was set up by a 55-ball 104 from Narayan Jagadeesan and an unbeaten half-century from captain Ayush Badoni as India A piled up 238 for 3 in their 20 overs. In reply, USA folded for 200 in 19.4 overs.

The game also saw fast bowler Mayank Yadav return to competitive action for the first time since May 2025, but he finished wicketless and was taken for 37 runs in three overs. Riyan Parag , who is also returning from a shoulder niggle, didn't have much to do as he scored an unbeaten 2 and was taken for 14 runs in the only over he bowled.

Tilak had missed India's final T20I series before the T20 World Cup, a five-match contest against New Zealand, but was picked to play the first of India A's two warm-up games before joining the World Cup squad.

Mayank Yadav went for 37 runs in his three overs • PTI

Sent in, India A's openers were quick off the blocks in a template similar to the senior team. By the time Priyansh Arya fell for a 13-ball 28, India A were 43 for 1 after four overs.

Then came a 113-run stand between Jagadeesan and Tilak off just 9.1 overs. USA tried all of nine bowlers, but seven of them conceded at ten runs an over or more. The onslaught did not stop after Tilak's dismissal in the 14th over, with Badoni taking over. Jagadeesan struck 11 fours and five sixes in his innings before falling to Ali Khan off the final ball of the 19th over. Badoni was not out on 60 off 26, with 48 of those runs coming in boundaries.

USA's batting show did leave them with something to be cheerful about. Against a bowling attack comprising the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank, they batted with intent and despite losing regular wickets, made 200 before being bowled out with two balls to go.

Andries Gous provided the early momentum, with a stroke-filled 44 off 31, before he fell to Tilak. Their No. 5 batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi then provided the middle-overs momentum with an 18-ball 41 which saw him hit two fours and four sixes.

Even after Krishnamurthi fell to Khaleel in the 16th over, contributions from Shubham Ranjane (28 off 17), Harmeet Singh (25 off 9) and Mohammad Mohsin (21 off 10) propped USA up.