Frylinck, Steenkamp set up Namibia's win against Scotland
Scotland fall short in pursuit of 227 despite McMullen's 95
Namibia 226 for 4 (Frylinck 88, Steenkamp 51, Matt 1-19) beat Scotland 220 for 5 (McMullen 95, Berrington 46, Heingo 2-44) by six runs
Namibia tuned up for the 2026 T20 World Cup by beating Scotland in a high-scoring warm-up fixture at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The win was set up by openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp who shared a 137-run partnership off only 71 balls. Both batters hit half-centuries and put Namibia on the path to 226 for 4. In response, Scotland, led by Brandon McMullen's 39-ball 95, threatened to hunt down the target until Namibia's bowlers intervened and stopped them at 220 for 5.
It came down to Scotland needing 12 off the final over, with captain Richie Berrington well set, but JJ Smit bowled the Scotland captain second ball and conceded just five runs to seal Namibia's win.
Scotland were quicker off the blocks in the powerplay, scoring 66 in six overs for the loss of Michael Jones. Mark Watt hit 33 off 23 balls before McMullen and Berrington took charge of the chase. Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce made a cameo - 20 off 14 balls - but it was not enough for Scotland to overhaul their target.
After opting to bat, Namibia started superbly, thanks to Frylinck and Steenkamp, who hit 24 boundaries between them. Though both batters fell in successive overs, captain Erasmus (33*), Smit (22) and Ruben Trumpelmann (25) helped apply the finishing touches. Smit then had the final say with the ball.