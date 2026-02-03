Aarif, Airee fifties help Nepal cruise past UAE

Nepal 148 for 3 (Aarif 61*, Airee 50*, Rohid 1-13) beat UAE 145 for 6 (Sohaib 38*, Lamichhane 2-24, Karan 2-26) by seven wickets

After Nepal opted to bowl first, UAE were in early trouble as fast bowler Karan KC knocked over their captain Muhammad Waseem in the first over. Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Zohaib then had a 35-run stand in a watchful powerplay, which ended with no further wickets lost. However, Sandeep Lamichhane struck in the first over after the powerplay, removing Aryansh for a 17-ball 25.

As UAE looked to rebuild, Airee and Lamichhane got Zohaib and Mayank Kumar, respectively, before Alishan Sharafu was run out as Nepal picked up three wickets for six runs midway into the 12th over.

But Harshit Kaushik and Sohaib Khan, UAE's Nos. 5 and 6, arrested the collapse with a 68-run stand to take them to just short of 150.

Nepal's chase did not start off as comfortably as it ended, with Kushal Bhurtel caught behind off fast bowler Muhammad Rohid in the second over, and Aasif Sheikh run out in the fourth. Things only got worse when they lost their captain Rohit Paudel for a 19-ball 16 in the seventh over, thanks to another run-out.

That got Airee and Aarif together, and the two shut UAE out for the rest of the chase. They were not rapid, but ensured the boundaries kept coming occasionally. From the eighth over till the 17th, when they sealed the chase, there was only one boundary-less over.