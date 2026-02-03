Burl, Ngarava shine as van Beek's all-round efforts go in vain

Zimbabwe 178 for 9 (Burl 50*, Myers 32, van Beek 3-22) beat Netherlands 149 (van Beek 40*, Ngarava 3-11, Cremer 2-15) by 29 runs

Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett in the second over after opting to bat, Dion Myers' attacking innings gave them early momentum. He smashed 32 off 14, with four fours and two sixes, before falling to Bas de Leede. Sikandar Raza then got going, but fell for 20 off 13 in the ninth over.

Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, who played anchor as Myers and Raza attacked around him, was bowled by Fred Klaasen next over. It was a tricky period for Zimbabwe as Clive Madande and Tashinga Musekiwa both fell in the next nine balls, with just four runs added to the score.

However, cameos from allrounders Brad Evans and Tony Munyonga revived Zimbabwe before Burl hit 28 off 11 balls in the last two overs to help his team finish strong, getting to a 31-ball half-century off the final ball of the innings.

Netherlands' chase got off to a terrible start as Ngarava sent back Max O'Dowd and de Leede for ducks in the first over. But Michael Levitt and Zach Lion-Cachet steadied them with a 37-run stand. However, a slide of 4 for 21 had Netherlands on the mat.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards made 26 off 23 but was trapped lbw by Raza as Netherlands slumped to 94 for 8.