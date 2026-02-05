Jatinder fifty, Ramanandi cameo help Oman beat Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup warm-up
Both teams will be face-to-face once again in their opening match of the tournament proper in Colombo on February 9
Oman 188 for 6 (Jatinder 55, Mirza 35, Ramanandi 34*, Muzarabani 2-41) beat Zimbabwe 187 for 7 (Bennett 56, Musekiwa 54*, Mehmood 3-22, Nadeem 2-26) by four wickets
Oman will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with some extra confidence after beating Zimbabwe by four wickets in the warm-up game in Colombo (CCC). Opening batter Jatinder Singh led the way by smashing 55 off 33 balls in the 188 chase, which Jiten Ramanandi wrapped up with his cameo of 34 not out off 18 deliveries. Both teams will be face-to-face once again in their opening match of the tournament proper in Colombo (SSC) on February 9.
Captain Aamir Kaleem's 23 off 11 with two fours and two sixes gave Oman a blazing start. Jatinder then added 79 for the second wicket with Hammad Mirza, who scored 35 off 25 balls, to pave the way for victory.
Earlier, Oman opted to bowl first, but saw Zimbabwe get off to a flying start. Brian Bennett smashed 56 in only 28 balls as he dominated the opening stand of 86 with Brendan Taylor. But despite that rapid start, Zimbabwe found themselves at 94 for 5 in the 11th over, with Taylor having retired out on 26.
But Tashinga Musekiwa took over from there, and thumped 54 not out in 28 deliveries. He added 43 for the sixth wicket with Dion Myers, and 33 for the seventh with Brad Evans to take Zimbabwe to 187. That total didn't prove to be enough, though, as Oman won with four balls remaining.