Kaleem, bowlers help Oman take down Sri Lanka A

Oman 146 for 5 (Kaleem 80, Shukla 39*, Sahan 3-16) beat Sri Lanka A 145 for 9 (Sahan 29, Odedra 2-18, Faisal 2-21) by five wickets

Dulnith Sigera gave Sri Lanka A a good start after they won the toss, but left-arm quick Shah Faisal struck in the third over to remove Sineth Jayawardena. eft-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed accounted for Sigera in the next over. Faisal and Shakeel struck again in the powerplay to leave Sri Lanka A struggling on 49 for 4 after six overs.

Sahan Kosala and Kavija Gamage tried to steady the hosts, but left-arm wristspinner Nadeem Khan and offspinner Jay Odedra removed the set batters in the space of seven balls. Allrounder Wanuja Sahan counterattacked, but became Odedra's second victim on the day for 29 off 21, sandwiched between two run-outs.

Chamindu Wijesinghe's 13-ball 24 provided some late impetus, taking Sri Lanka A to 145.

Opener Kaleem then held Oman's innings together, even as the rest of their top five fell for single-digit scores. When Mohammad Nadeem fell in the 11th over, Oman's score was 78 for 4 and Kaleem's partners had just contributed 15 runs to that total.