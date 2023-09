England win delayed toss, bowl first in bid for series-sealing win against Sri Lanka

England are one up in the series following their convincing seven-wicket victory in Durham on Saturday, built on three-wicket hauls to young debutants Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer as well as leg-spinner Sarah Glenn. Amy Jones played her part behind the stumps, becoming the first England wicketkeeper to take five catches in a women's ODI and, on the eve of this match, credited a youthful injection of energy with helping the home side bounce back from losing the T20I leg of Sri Lanka's tour 2-1.