England win delayed toss, bowl first in bid for series-sealing win against Sri Lanka

Mahika Gaur rested, Emma Lamb out with back spasms as England bring in Charlie Dean, Alice Davidson-Richards

England won the toss and chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Northampton.

England are one up in the series following their convincing seven-wicket victory in Durham on Saturday, built on three-wicket hauls to young debutants Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer as well as leg-spinner Sarah Glenn. Amy Jones played her part behind the stumps, becoming the first England wicketkeeper to take five catches in a women's ODI and, on the eve of this match, credited a youthful injection of energy with helping the home side bounce back from losing the T20I leg of Sri Lanka's tour 2-1.

England, however, opted to rest 17-year-old left-arm seamer Gaur in Northampton as part of her workload management, bringing in off-spinner Charlie Dean, while opener Emma Lamb is out with a back spasm, replaced by Alice Davidson-Richards, who celebrated her late call-up to the ODI squad on Sunday with a century for South East Stars as they upset leaders Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Davidson-Richards was named to bat in the middle order with Maia Bouchier, who made her ODI debut in the first match of this series, set to open alongside Tammy Beaumont. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka brought in Hansima Karunaratne and Kawya Kavindi for Nilakshi de Silva and Udeshika Prabodhani.

After morning drizzle delayed the toss by half an hour, play was set to get underway under in humid conditions under overcast but bright skies with no overs lost.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, , Alice Davidson-Richards, Amy Jones (wk), Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer