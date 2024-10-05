SL opt to bat against defending champs Australia

Six-time champions Australia will get their T20 World Cup campaign underway in the field after Chamari Athapaththu chose to bat first on a warm afternoon in Sharjah. Sri Lanka became the first team to play two matches at the tournament, less than 48 hours apart. They lost their opener to Pakistan and have had an opportunity to suss out the Sharjah surface, which is slow, low and dry. This match is being played on a surface with significantly more green grass on it than Thursday's strip.