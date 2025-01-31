Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Aus-u19-wmn vs SA U-19 Wmn, 1st Semi-Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Aus-u19-wmn
L
L
SA U-19 Wmn
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Nigeria revel in hard-earned victory over Ireland in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Australia, meanwhile, will now face Group 2 table-toppers South Africa in the semi-final on January 31, while India are set to face England.
Trisha's 110* sets up India's mammoth win; Bangladesh finish Women's U19 World Cup campaign on a high
Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to help beat WI in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
England down New Zealand to join India, Australia and South Africa in semi-finals
Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala shared seven wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 89
India seal semi-final spot with win over Bangladesh; Australia and South Africa also advance
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain