Aus-u19-wmn vs SA U-19 Wmn, 1st Semi-Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Australia Under-19s Women FlagAustralia Under-19s Women
South Africa Under-19s Women FlagSouth Africa Under-19s Women
Last five matches
SA U-19 Wmn
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

Nigeria revel in hard-earned victory over Ireland in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia, meanwhile, will now face Group 2 table-toppers South Africa in the semi-final on January 31, while India are set to face England.

Trisha's 110* sets up India's mammoth win; Bangladesh finish Women's U19 World Cup campaign on a high

Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to help beat WI in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

England down New Zealand to join India, Australia and South Africa in semi-finals

Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala shared seven wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 89

India seal semi-final spot with win over Bangladesh; Australia and South Africa also advance

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain

Australia, South Africa close in on semis, Ritu's five-for in vain for USA

New Zealand register a narrow win over USA while the England vs Nigeria game was abandoned without a ball being bowled

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1944085.724
AUW1943161.377
SLW1942150.550
BAW194224-0.500
SCW194031-4.595
WIW194040-4.153
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1943073.215
ENW1942062.877
NGW194215-0.805
USW1941230.203
NZW194132-0.870
IRW194031-1.873
