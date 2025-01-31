Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Eng U19 Wmn vs IND-WMN U19, 2nd Semi-Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Eng U19 Wmn
L
W
L
L
W
IND-WMN U19
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
INW1910 M • 389 Runs • 64.83 Avg • 138.92 SR
INW1910 M • 164 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 110.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
INW1910 M • 20 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 10.5 SR
INW199 M • 14 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 13.42 SR
Squad
INW19
EU19W
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Nigeria revel in hard-earned victory over Ireland in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Australia, meanwhile, will now face Group 2 table-toppers South Africa in the semi-final on January 31, while India are set to face England.
Trisha's 110* sets up India's mammoth win; Bangladesh finish Women's U19 World Cup campaign on a high
Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to help beat WI in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
England down New Zealand to join India, Australia and South Africa in semi-finals
Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala shared seven wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 89
India seal semi-final spot with win over Bangladesh; Australia and South Africa also advance
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain