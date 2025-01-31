Matches (29)
Eng U19 Wmn vs IND-WMN U19, 2nd Semi-Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
England Under-19s Women FlagEngland Under-19s Women
India Women Under-19s FlagIndia Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GV Trisha
10 M • 389 Runs • 64.83 Avg • 138.92 SR
G Kamalini
10 M • 164 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 110.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayushi Shukla
10 M • 20 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 10.5 SR
PS Sisodia
9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 13.42 SR
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

Australia, meanwhile, will now face Group 2 table-toppers South Africa in the semi-final on January 31, while India are set to face England.

Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to help beat WI in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala shared seven wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 89

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain

New Zealand register a narrow win over USA while the England vs Nigeria game was abandoned without a ball being bowled

Australia, South Africa close in on semis, Ritu's five-for in vain for USA
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1944085.724
AUW1943161.377
SLW1942150.550
BAW194224-0.500
SCW194031-4.595
WIW194040-4.153
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1943073.215
ENW1942062.877
NGW194215-0.805
USW1941230.203
NZW194132-0.870
IRW194031-1.873
Full Table