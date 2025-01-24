Matches (29)
TBA vs TBA, Super Six, Group 1 at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Super Six, Group 1, Johor, January 24, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
TBA

TBA

Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
Johor Cricket Academy Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

Ireland knock Pakistan out; Australia, Scotland, Bangladesh, England, USA, SA, Nigeria, New Zealand through to Super Six

It was the last day of matches for Group B, C and D with nine of the 12 Super Six spots confirmed

India and Sri Lanka make it two-in-two with one-sided wins

Vaishnavi Sharma's 5 for 5, including a hat-trick, against Malaysia was the standout performance of the day

Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight

A round-up of results in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia

Bowlers take centre stage as India and Sri Lanka start with massive wins

Sri Lanka began with a huge win against Malaysia before India brushed West Indies aside in the evening game

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Australia begin with huge win against Scotland

Rain had an effect in most of the other games on the first day, but Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka had time to win their respective openers

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1922049.148
SLW1922045.500
WIW192020-5.528
MAW192020-7.146
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENW1932053.276
USW1931130.995
IRW193113-2.324
PAW193021-3.271
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1933065.576
NGW193113-1.857
NZW1931221.049
SOW193021-5.129
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUW1933062.837
BAW1932140.787
SCW193122-1.350
NPW193030-2.099
Full Table