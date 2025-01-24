Matches (29)
TBA vs TBA, Super Six, Group 1 at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Super Six, Group 1, Johor, January 24, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
6:30 AM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|24 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Ireland knock Pakistan out; Australia, Scotland, Bangladesh, England, USA, SA, Nigeria, New Zealand through to Super Six
It was the last day of matches for Group B, C and D with nine of the 12 Super Six spots confirmed
India and Sri Lanka make it two-in-two with one-sided wins
Vaishnavi Sharma's 5 for 5, including a hat-trick, against Malaysia was the standout performance of the day
Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight
A round-up of results in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia
Bowlers take centre stage as India and Sri Lanka start with massive wins
Sri Lanka began with a huge win against Malaysia before India brushed West Indies aside in the evening game