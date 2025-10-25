King's majestic seven-for sets up Australia's semi-final with India

Australia 98 for 3 (Mooney 42) beat South Africa 97 (King 7-18) by seven wickets

King, who took four wickets without giving up a run in her first 15 balls, proved almost impossible for South Africa to play on a surface that gripped from an early stage. She conceded only nine scoring shots across seven overs of mesmerising control, hitting the stumps four times in a bewitching display that took her to third on this edition's wicket-taking list.

Only three South Africa batters managed to reach double-figures in an innings that provided uncomfortable reminders of the collapse for 69 in their opening group game against England, whom they will play again in the semi-final.

Australia lost two early wickets - Phoebe Litchfield edging an expansive drive to slip before Nadine de Klerk's flying catch saw off Ellyse Perry - but the result was never in doubt thereafter as Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney put on a stand of 76 in 65 balls. Mooney departed with 11 still needed but Voll finished unbeaten on 38 as Australia romped home with more than 33 overs unused.

Asked to bat in muggy, overcast conditions, South Africa were given a good start by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who looked in excellent touch while striking seven boundaries in her 31 off 26 balls. She had scored all but one run of the opening stand, and South Africa imploded spectacularly after her dismissal to Megan Schutt in the seventh over.

From 42 for 2 at the end of the powerplay, they were 43 for 4 after King's first over, and then 60 for 6 midway through her third. De Klerk survived the hat-trick by edging another sharp legbreak for four, and Sinalo Jafta counterpunched with a brisk knock of 29 off 17. But King cleaned up Jafta to complete a five-wicket haul, then removed Masabata Klaas' off stump as a bamboozled South Africa slipped to 88 for 8 and then 97 all out. King, appropriately, finished the innings by spinning one through de Klerk for her seventh.

Alana King bagged her second ODI five-for • ICC/Getty Images

King's haul showcased her supreme command of flight and turn. She was, however, aided and abetted by South Africa's seemingly unwavering commitment to attacking shots. Sune Luus tried to take her on second ball, only managing to top-edge a slog-sweep to mid-on, while Annerie Dercksen saw her leg stump uprooted when aiming an expansive drive down the ground.

Marizanne Kapp was almost dismissed twice in the space of her four balls from King, lucky initially to see a leading edge clear the bowler before slashing limply to backward point. Chloe Tryon flipped her first ball to midwicket, after the dismissal of Dercksen; having taken King for back-to-back fours down the ground and through third (accounting for 40% of the runs King conceded), Jafta's off stump was toppled as she went for another heave across the line.

King's rampage was briefly interrupted by Ashleigh Gardner getting in on the act, having Ayabonga Khaka bowled playing down the wrong line. Nonkululeko Mlaba survived when nicking King behind, the catch deflecting over slip off Mooney's gloves, but Australia's spin queen was not to be denied.

Both teams had already qualified for the semi-finals, but South Africa's rapid demise meant they bookended the group stage with two of the four shortest completed innings at Women's World Cups.

Tahlia McGrath, who again deputised for Alyssa Healy as Australia's captain continued her recovery from a calf strain, said at the toss the group leaders were "getting closer" to their best after a hard-fought win over England at Holkar Stadium in midweek. This performance suggested they are ominously close.

Wolvaardt, having admitted she, too, would have preferred to bowl, did her best to stand up with the bat. She capitalised on a poor second over from Schutt to peel off four boundaries, and looked in serene touch - in contrast to her partner, Tazmin Brits, who was 1 off 14 balls when Wolvaardt spooned to midwicket. King, in her first act of wizardry for the day, did brilliantly to get her fingers under the ball.