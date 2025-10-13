Tryon, de Klerk, Kapp snatch thrilling win for South Africa

South Africa 235 for 7 (Tryon 62, Kapp 56, de Klerk 37*, Nahida 2-44) beat Bangladesh 232 for 6 (Shorna 51*, Sharmin 50, Mlaba 2-42) by three wickets

For the second match running, Nadine de Klerk produced the crucial winning hand - an unbeaten 37 from 29 balls, albeit with several huge slices of late luck - as South Africa outmuscled a spirited Bangladesh to seal a thriller by three wickets and with three balls to spare in Visakhapatnam.

The final result mirrored their previous win over India on this same ground on Thursday, but the manner in which it was secured was significantly less assured. Against a potent attack led by Nahida Akter and Ritu Moni Chloe Tryon produced a priceless knock of 62 from 69 balls, with Marizanne Kapp also chipping in with a hard-fought fifty. However, the final difference between the teams came down to Bangladesh's fielding under pressure with a succession of crucial chances going down in the fraught final overs.

The most crucial of those came with just ten runs needed from eight balls. De Klerk miscued a drive off Rabeya Khan to long-off where Shorna Akter , 18 years old and fresh from a breakthrough innings of her own, looked set to seal a match that she deserved to make her own. Instead, the chance slapped off her palms to the turf, and with eight still needed in the final over, de Klerk capitalized with a four and a decisive six in three balls.

Bangladesh were crestfallen at the conclusion, and little wonder. After winning the toss in an overcast Visakhapatnam, their captain Nigar Sultana had chosen to stare their shortcomings in the face by batting first despite a previous tournament highest total of 178, rightly assessing that a score on the board of any description was the best means to give her bowlers "a chance", as she had put it at the toss.

And so it came to pass, though perhaps not in the manner that many would have predicted. South Africa created few out-and-out chances in their bowling display, as each of Bangladesh's top four reached at least 25. Sharmin Akhter anchored the innings with 50 from 77 balls. But for the first 30 overs of the innings, South Africa scarcely needed to make breakthroughs, such was the safety-first attitude of a batting line-up that conceded 126 dot-balls, or more than four per over, across that period of the innings.

By degrees, however, Bangladesh turned South Africa's lack of penetration to their advantage, and when Nigar holed out to cover to bring Shorna to the crease at 150 for 3 with 9.5 overs of the innings remaining, the stage was set for a transformative onslaught.

Shorna Akter and Ritu Moni shared a 37-run stand off just 18 balls • Getty Images

Shorna cracked three fours and three sixes, each of them over long-on, in her 34-ball fifty, the fastest by a Bangladeshi in women's ODIs. It was hitting with power and purpose, unrecognizable from the defensive fare that had preceded it. She was joined in her up-tempo approach by Moni, who lashed each of her first three balls for four off a previously parsimonious Kapp, to seal a flying finish with 19 not out from eight balls, as 37 runs came from the final three overs.

A target of 233 was probably 60 runs more than South Africa had been bargaining for after Bangladesh's moribund start, and their anxieties were heightened in the second over of their chase. With five ODI centuries in 2025, Tazmin Brits is arguably the in-form batter in all of 50-over international cricket, yet now she registered back-to-back ducks - and back-to-back caught-and-bowleds - after meeting her first ball with a tentative back-foot push that Nahida grabbed in front of her face.

Brits' latest dismissal wasn't quite as spectacular as Kranti Gaud's one-hander in last week's India contest, but it needed to be held all the same … as Rabeya went on to demonstrate three overs later. This time, Laura Wolvaardt - on 11 - pushed through the line off the back foot, but Rabeya couldn't close her hands around on a near-identical chance off her fourth ball.

It looked like being an innings-turning let-off. Anneke Bosch got herself up and running with a brace of boundaries before Wolvaardt punished Rabeya with back-to-back fours square of the wicket, and as the pair pushed through to a 55-run stand inside the first 15 overs, the chase seemed to be entirely under control.

Then, however, calamity struck out of the blue. On 30, Wolvaardt nudged the legspinner Fahima Khatun off her pads but failed to commit fully to a potential second run. Fargana Hoque tracked the ball down at midwicket, and as the batters hesitated mid-pitch, an accurate return to the keeper left South Africa's skipper stranded.

Rabeya Khan celebrates after bowling a ripper • ICC/Getty Images

Bosch thumped her next ball through the covers to hint that all was still well. But one ball later, she too was gone, caught on the edge of the ring by Sobhana Mostary for 28, as she failed to connect with an ambitious launch through the line.

At 62 for 3, and with two new batters yet to face a ball, a big rebuild was required. Instead, Annerie Dercksen and Kapp managed two scrambled singles in their next 17 balls, before the former was extracted by the ball of the match, and arguably the tournament to date - an inch-perfect legbreak from Rabaya that drifted in and gripped just enough to kiss the outside edge of the off stump, and leave Dercksen utterly bamboozled as she turned to the square leg umpire to determine whether she was out.

Four overs later, Sinalo Jafta also lost the top of her off stump, although there were no such doubts about her dismissal, as Fahima skidded a high-kicking topspinner through her back-foot push, like a latter-day Anil Kumble.

At 78 for 5, South Africa had lost 4 for 20 in 44 balls, and their challenge was in tatters. It could have been even worse when Kapp, on 15, climbed across a short ball from Shorna and under-edged a tough half-chance that the keeper Nigar couldn't gather.

Chloe Tryon did not let the momentum slip for South Africa • Getty Images

Marufa Akter returned to the attack in the 27th over, but her extra pace was much more to South Africa's liking, as Tryon cuffed a brace of cuts through point - the first of them being her side's first boundary for 43 balls. Though Bangladesh quickly reverted to spin, that 12-run over had just loosened the shackles a fraction, and Kapp's subsequent sweep for four off Fahima brought up a fifty stand for the sixth wicket from a relatively brisk 62 balls.

Speaking at the toss, Wolvaardt had said she'd be happy to chase given the likelihood that dew would be a factor at the back end of the second innings, and sure enough there was a lengthy break at the final drinks break to run a rope around the outfield. Nevertheless, the spinners held their threatening full lengths, stretching the required rate past 7.5 per over until Kapp seized on a rare full-toss from Shorna to club the first six of the innings over long-on and bring up a 67-ball fifty.

She was unable to push on, however. With 71 required from the final ten overs, Kapp stepped into a drive off Nahida, and picked out Shorna, who coolly made amends, ten metres in from the rope at long-off.

Bangladesh celebrated wildly as South Africa's mainstay departed for 56, but after de Klerk had announced herself with an immaculate second-ball sweep for four, Tryon set about ripping the contest back towards her team, although not without a big slice of luck. On 40, she found an under-edge off Moni that raced through the keeper's legs for four. Then on 46, she wound into a slog-sweep to deep midwicket, but the substitute Sumaiya Akter ran through the chance without laying a hand on it.

Tryon then cashed in with a huge leg-side six to make it 16 in the over, but once again, Bangladesh found a means to battle back - this time via a sharp shy from Moni at backward point, which caught Tryon inches short to send her on her way for 62 from 69.

With the run-rate nudging eight an over, Masabata Klaas brought up the 200 with a streaky single to mid-off, which would also have been run-out had Fahima's shy found its target. De Klerk then walked across her stumps to hoist a priceless boundary through backward square, and when Fahima served up an untimely front-foot no-ball, she stepped back to lift the resulting free hit over the covers.