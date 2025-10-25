England and New Zealand look for little gains

Big picture: Can New Zealand salvage some pride?

There is very nearly nothing on the line. If England win, they finish No. 2, which does not change their semi-final tie - they will play South Africa regardless. But that little bump up the table will certainly help them progress if the Guwahati knockout is subsequently rained out.

New Zealand leave themselves at risk of slipping down to No. 7 or 8 if they lose, but even that is unlikely - Bangladesh having to beat India by a significant margin. The White Ferns will nevertheless be intent on salvaging a victory from an otherwise disappointing campaign. They had had to endure two washouts in Colombo, but have only beaten Bangladesh in their completed matches, going down comfortably to South Africa, India, and Australia.

It is also Sophie Devine 's last match in the ODI format, with New Zealand's captain having announced her retirement at the end of this World Cup . Devine is 36. Team-mate Suzie Bates , who is 38, could also be playing her last World Cup match, though she has not herself announced a retirement.

England, meanwhile, may use this as an opportunity to tune up ahead of the final. They have consistently put up the same XI most of the way through the campaign. Perhaps they will give some tired bodies a rest.

New Zealand have lost eight of their last nine ODIs against England • ICC/Getty Images

Form guide

England: LWWWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

New Zealand: LWLLW

In the spotlight: Sophie Devine and England's spin trio

One-hundred-and-fifty-eight matches, 4,256 runs, 110 wickets - whichever way you slice it, Sophie Devine's numbers are immense. She had been the form batter of the tournament weeks ago, when she hit 112 against Australia, 85 against South Africa, and 63 against Bangladesh. The back-to-back washouts might have broken a litttle of her rhythm however. Can she regain it for her final ODI innings?

Between Sophie Ecclestone (11), Linsey Smith (9), and Charlie Dean (7), England's frontline spinners have 27 wickets in the tournament. None of these bowlers have gone at more than five an over (Dean has been by a distance the most expensive, with an economy rate of 4.73). They'd mostly had a quiet game in the loss to Australia. They will attempt to reimpose themselves.

Team news: Will England rest key players?

England may ring in the changes. With Sophia Dunkley not having made a major impact this tournament, could Danni Wyatt-Hodge come in? Could legspinner Sarah Glenn give one of the frontline spinners a rest?

England (possible): 1 Amy Jones (wk), 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 Sophia Dunkley/Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 6 Emma Lamb, 7 Alice Capsey, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone/Sarah Glenn, 10 Linsey Smith, 11 Lauren Bell

For New Zealand, there's a little scrutiny on the place of Eden Carson, who has taken two wickets in the tournament.

New Zealand (possible): 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine, 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze (wk), 8 Jess Kerr, 9 Rosemary Mair, 10, Lea Tahuhu, 11 Eden Carson

Pitch and conditions: Can the rain please stop?

You won't believe this, but there are rains forecast for Visakhapatnam on Sunday, with a cyclone supposedly brewing in the Bay of Bengal. So far this venue has seen medium-to-high scores during this World Cup, with India and Australia both having made more than 330 here in one match.

Stats and trivia: NZ's poor record vs England