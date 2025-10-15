Rain rescues England after Sana and Co leave them in deep water

No result England 133 for 9 (Dean 33, Sana 4-27, Iqbal 2-16) vs Pakistan 34 for 0 (Sohail 19*, Muneeba 9*)

Pakistan will never know, and England won't want to know after they escaped what had threatened to be the upset this World Cup craved, thanks to the start of the Colombo monsoon.

Both teams took a point - Pakistan's first from four matches and England's moving them to the top of the table, leading Australia on net run rate - after what had shaped as a thriller ended in a washout, the second in as many days at the R Premadasa Stadium.

But it is Pakistan who should hold their heads high after a devastating opening spell from their captain Fatima Sana , who put England on the canvas at 78 for 7 before a 47-run stand for the eighth wicket between Charlie Dean and Em Arlott dragged them to 133 for 9 in 31 overs.

Chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 113, Pakistan were well in control, reaching 34 without loss after 6.4 overs before heavy showers returned to end the match prematurely.

England, unbeaten heading into the match, were without their spin and seam-bowling spearheads when Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell were ruled out through illness and replaced by legspinner Sarah Glenn and seamer Arlott.

But it was their misfiring batting line-up that came unstuck. Of England's recognised batters, only Nat Sciver-Brunt, with a century in the previous match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, and Heather Knight, with a gritty 79 not out that rescued England from the threat of another upset at the hands of Bangladesh, had been in the runs since England chased down a paltry target of 70 without loss in their opening game with South Africa.

Arlott, who had impressed England head coach Charlotte Edwards with a century at the start of the domestic season and went on to make her international debut during the English summer, was run out for 18 off 23 balls in the penultimate over while Dean expertly picked gaps in the field to top-score with 33 before becoming Sana's fourth wicket, scooping to Omaima Sohail at short fine leg.

Earlier, openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones continued to struggle and both departed inside the first three overs of the match. Beaumont left a dazzling nip-backer from Diana Baig to her peril as the ball clipped the off bail, leaving her with scores of 21 not out against South Africa followed by 13, 32 and 4 so far.

Jones, meanwhile, helped herself to two fours off Sana's first over before the latter produced a superb nip-backer which clattered into the top of middle and off, Jones departing for a second single-figure score in three innings.

Knight, who had three dismissals overturned against Bangladesh, challenged an lbw decision in Sana's next over and replays showed the ball was missing down the leg side. She also survived a hopeful Pakistan review for lbw two balls later when the ball was tracking outside off.

But Sana's biggest and best wicket was arguably that of Sciver-Brunt, done by yet another one that nipped back off the seam. She shaped to cut only for the ball to slide under her glove and onto the top of middle stump.

Knight tried her luck once more when she was rapped on the pad by Sana but, with the ball on target to hit the top of leg stump, England were left floundering at 38 for 4.

Sadia Iqbal chimed in for the spinners when she bowled an out-of-sorts Emma Lamb, sitting back in her crease to an arm ball that dipped and slid through her defences. Lamb had entered the World Cup in great form with half-centuries in warm-up games against India and Australia but she is another England batter yet to reach 20 at this tournament.

Likewise, Sophia Dunkley, who was removed for 11 via a successful review when she was struck on the pad attempting to sweep with the ball homing in on leg stump as Iqbal celebrated her second wicket and England lurched to 57 for 6 in the 12th over.

Alice Capsey, on 8, swept Rameen Shamim's first delivery, a low full toss, straight to square leg where Muneeba Ali shelled a simple chance. But Shamim had Capsey lbw for 16 when she missed a sweep shortly before the rain arrived for the first time, with England 79 for 7 after 25 overs.

After a stoppage of around three hours and 45 minutes, play resumed with England needing to bat out another six overs, during which time they added 54 runs, thanks largely to Arlott and Dean.

Pakistan have never beaten England in ODIs and have just one win against them in T20Is in 2013, which only added to their sense of what might have been had the weather not intervened.

Sohail hadn't played since her first-ball duck in Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh in their opening game but, recalled to bolster a batting line-up which - apart from Sidra Amin - had proved fragile at this event, she marshalled Pakistan's pursuit here, easing to 19 off 18. She was supported by Muneeba, who remained unbeaten on 9.

Pakistan's performance offered some encouragement for a side that also had Australia 76 for 7 before losing by 107 runs, although that may well be an empty consolation.