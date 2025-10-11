Epic contest awaits as bruised India come up against mighty Australia

Big picture: The most-awaited clash

Batting collapses and low totals on slow pitches, catches put down, questionable umpiring decisions, mostly one-sided matches…if there is a contest the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 needed to kick it alive and make it a blockbuster spectacle, it's India vs Australia . Australia clean-swept the Women's Ashes earlier this year, winning all seven games across formats. India have won all 12 of their ODIs against Pakistan. As a result, the face-off between India and Australia has the makings of an epic on the biggest stage.

All 15,087 tickets have been sold out for India vs Australia - obviously scheduled for a Sunday - and the ACA-VDCA Stadium's near-26,000 capacity is set to break the record for the highest attendance at an ICC women's T20I or ODI World Cup league match, current held by the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, which had a crowd of 22,843 in the opening game of this World Cup.

As the competition nears its halfway stage, India have a lot at stake. While both teams have stumbled their way to Visakhapatnam after collapses in all their respective games, it cost India two points when their five bowling options and the batting-friendly conditions couldn't put the brakes on South Africa and Nadine de Klerk.

India's concerns don't stop at their five bowlers though; their top five, especially the senior trio of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, is yet to fire, the fielding hasn't been as good as it can be and their batters have been perishing to left-arm spinners more than anyone else this tournament, with 12 dismissals in three innings.

The washout against Sri Lanka aside, Australia also collapsed in their two outings, but even 128 for 5 and 76 for 7 weren't enough to keep them down, as Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney reminded us of their depth and quality with their centuries. In their recent bilateral series against India, they did however get bowled out for 190 in the second game, and the high-scoring decider also gave a glimpse of how oppositions could create chances against the world champions.

India have also run Australia close in some high-stakes T20 clashes in recent years - the Commonwealth Games 2022 final, the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final and last year's T20 World Cup league match. But to take Australia down in ODIs will require a sustained top-level performance from India, which they haven't come close to so far.

Form guide

India LWWLW (last five completed games, most recent first)

Australia WWWLW

In the spotlight: Tahlia McGrath and Harmanpreet Kaur

You wouldn't normally expect a big score from a No. 7 now and then but Australia have collapsed in three of their last four outings, which have given Tahlia McGrath the overs to go out and chip in with notable contributions. When Australia were reeling against New Zealand and Pakistan, she walked out in the 22nd and 16th over respectively but chipped catches to midwicket and extra cover for 26 and a 20-ball 5 which might put some pressure on her. "I'm hoping I don't have to play much of a role with the bat…" she had joked before their opening game in Indore and even though Australia wouldn't want another collapse, McGrath will hope more runs come off her bat soon.

All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur during the match against Australia • Getty Images

Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday. The wrecker-in-chief of the There won't be as many eyes on anyone as there will be onon Sunday. The wrecker-in-chief of the historic 2017 semi-final , which made India - and perhaps other teams - believe that Australia are also mortal in World Cups, that too in knockouts, will be itching to get a big one against the world champions after her 9, 19 and 21 in this campaign so far. Even in the bilaterals recently, she scored over 20 just once in three outings, although that came soon after her seventh ODI century, in England. A sell-out crowd in Visakhapatnam will keep their fingers crossed that there's another big score coming on Sunday.

Team news: Will Molineux return to Australia's XI?

The batting conditions in Visakhapatnam and the loss to South Africa will make India wonder if they need to bolster their attack of five bowlers. But they will need to drop a batter for that and their batting has been stuttering anyway, which makes the solution far from straightforward.

India (probable): 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Richa Ghosh (wk), 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Kranti Gaud, 11 Shree Charani

Will Australia bring back Sophie Molineux? • Getty Images

Australia would have kept their eyes on how India lost wickets to left-arm spinners every game and will be tempted to bring in Sophie Molineux for that reason after she missed their last match, against Pakistan.

Australia (probable): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahila McGrath, 8 Georgia Wareham/Sophie Molineux, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Alana King, 11 Megan Schutt

Pitch and conditions

Visakhapatnam offered runs, swing in the afternoon and under lights, and turn as well as the game progressed between India and South Africa. That match was delayed by an hour because of rain, but there is none in forecast for Sunday. The maximum temperature is set to be around 32 degrees, albeit with plenty of humidity like it has been at most venues this World Cup. There was dew in the evening in India's game against South Africa here, which could affect the teams' decision at the toss.

Stats and trivia

Even though Mandhana has been scratchy against swing in the World Cup so far, it will be interesting to see if Australia bring on Ashleigh Gardner in the powerplay. Out of the nine times Gardner has removed Madhana in T20s, eight have been in the powerplay. But in ODIs, Mandhana has fallen to Gardner just twice in the powerplay in 57 balls. Overall, Mandhana has scored 148 runs off 132 balls off Gardner in ODIs, and been dismissed five times

The new-ball contest of Gaud vs Healy is one to watch out for. Gaud, just 10 ODIs old, has dismissed Healy three times in 35 balls while conceding 39 runs for an average of just 13

Mandhana needs just 58 more runs to 5000 in ODIs

Mooney needs another 93 runs to reach the 3000 mark in ODIs

Deepti Sharma is three away from 150 wickets in ODIs

Quotes

"We've seen Australia's style for many years; they always play aggressively. But our plans are also clear. Whatever we've discussed in our meetings, we've made our strategies, and we hope to give a positive start tomorrow."

India allrounder Sneh Rana says the team is all set for the big game