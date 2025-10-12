Matches (9)
13th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, October 12, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
(22.2/50 ov) 133/0
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women

AUS Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.95
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 43/0 (8.60)
Australia bring in Molineux and ask unchanged India to bat

Australia have left out legspinner to accommodate the left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
12-Oct-2025 • 1 hr ago
3:09

Will Healy vs Gaud be the key battle on Sunday?

Toss Australia chose to field vs India
Australia captain Alyssa Healy called correctly and elected to bowl in the marquee league fixture against India in Visakhapatnam. Healy pointed to the dew in the evening as among her considerations in making that decision.
Left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux came back after missing their previous fixture against Pakistan. She replaced legspinner Georgia Wareham in what was Australia's only change.
India, meanwhile, were unchanged, meaning they will play with just five frontline bowlers, a strategy that has come in for some debate after their loss to South Africa two nights ago at the same venue, where they failed to defend 251.
Australia have two wins and a shared point from three games. In their previous game, they had to scrap hard against Pakistan after being reduced to 78 for 7. A century from Beth Mooney eventually set up an comprehensive victory.
"At some point during the World Cups, you just need to get what needs to be done and get the win," Healy said when asked of the Pakistan game. "When you come up against a really good opposition like India, you need to put everything together."
Harmanpreet Kaur, for her part, underlined how India had worked with the positives from their loss to South Africa. "In a tournament like this, these things happen," she said. "We sat together, took a lot of positives from that game. We were in it for 95 overs. The focus now is entirely on today, it's an important game."
India and Australia come into this match having played each other as recently as late last month in Chandigarh and New Delhi. Australia won the series 2-1, with the final ODI producing nearly 800 runs in which Smriti Mandhana hit the second-fastest century in women's ODIs.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Richa Ghosh (wk), 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Kranti Gaud, 11 Shree Charani
Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Sophie Molineux, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Alana King, 11 Megan Schutt
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W33061.864
AUS-W32051.960
IND-W32140.959
SA-W3214-0.888
NZ-W3122-0.245
BAN-W3122-0.357
SL-W3021-1.526
PAK-W3030-1.887
