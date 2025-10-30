Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: Very proud. I don't have words how to express myself. Feeling great, this time we have crossed that line which we have been working towards for so many years. (On what she said to the head coach after the win) We spoke to each other that we have done this because we have been working so hard. Both of us are really proud of this team. We have that trust that any player can win any match from any situation. Made few mistakes but we have been learning from our mistakes. Today, wanted everything to go in our favour in every situation, and kept telling ourselves to be there for the team, and that worked for us. That day (against England) we realized we did not execute well. We were late by 2-3 overs, could have taken risks a few overs earlier and that cost us. That is what we discussed, that we have to be calculative. Once you are out of the game, it is hard to come back. I know it is 50 overs but the last five overs is where you have to be very particular and calculative. We knew what we had to do in the same situation and we wanted to finish it before the 50th over. She (Rodrigues) is someone who always wants to do well for the team. Always very calculative and wants to take responsibility. We always have that trust on her. Both of us had a good time on the pitch. Whenever we were batting, we were complementing each other and calculating. Really enjoy batting with her. She is always telling me we got five runs, seven runs, two balls are left. That shows how involved she is. Amazed to see how she was thinking. Lots of credit to her, to hold her nerve and keep batting for the team. (On reaching the final) One more game to go. Today, we all played well, happy with the result. But we have already started speaking about the next game, that shows how focussed we are and how keen we are to win the World Cup. Playing in home World Cup is special, and we want to give back to our fans and families. One more game to go and we will give it our best. (On the crowd) We are not playing alone. They are with us, and every game, they are coming and pushing us. They have been amazing, even when we lost, we got messages that this World Cup is not done and we can change it. Entire country is with us.