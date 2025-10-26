India opt to bowl and give Chetry debut among three changes

Toss India chose to bowl vs Bangladesh

Uma Chetry was given her first ODI cap as India look to close out the group stage on a high ahead of their semi-final against Australia at the same venue next week. First-choice wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who took a blow to her left hand in Thursday's match against New Zealand has been given extra time to recover.

India also rested Sneh Rana and Kranti Gaud and brought Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur into the XI. Both Rana and Gaud have played in all six matches in the group stage so far.

The toss was delayed for 35 minutes by drizzle, which played a role in Harmanpreet Kaur's decision, but no overs were lost when the toss happened and play was set for a 3.25pm start local time. However, it started to rain heavily minutes after the toss happened.

With a fresh red-soil pitch for the match, Harmanpreet decided to make first use of extra bounce as India backed their batters to chase. The result will have no bearing on where they will finish on the points table, with India certain to stay fourth.

Similarly, the match will have no outcome on Bangladesh's fate in this tournament as they have been eliminated. They could, however, jump up to sixth place with a victory. Bangladesh only have one win at this event but came close to a second against Sri Lanka earlier in the week. Captain Nigar Sultana Joty conceded it was "difficult" to get over that loss, after they lost five wickets for one run in six balls but that they hope to bring their A game in their final fixture. They made one change from that match and left Fargana Hoque out in place of Sumaiya Akter.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Renuka Singh