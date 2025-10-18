India vs England - A World Cup game with plenty of jeopardy

Big picture - High stakes for India

People selling replica jerseys outside a stadium is one of the signs that a big game is coming up. Outside Holkar Stadium in Indore, vendors selling caps, flags and jerseys with "Smriti 18" and "Harman 23" among others, were spotted as early as Friday afternoon, a full two days before the India vs England match of the Women's World Cup 2025

India have had a week-long break since their last match. After they reached Indore on Monday, they had one day off when they went to Ujjain and attended full-tilt training sessions on Wednesday and Friday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana opted to train on optional days in between as well.

Going by the intensity and the meticulousness of their practice, India are aware of how big this game is with only two of the four semi-final spots still up for grabs. But their recent record against England should act as a confidence-booster. Since the 2022 World Cup, India have won five of the six ODIs the two sides have played against each other.

Under the new leadership of head coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, England have punched above pre-tournament expectations. Their spinners have picked up 24 of the 30 wickets the team has at this World Cup. The batting though remains a problem with only Heather Knight and Sciver-Brunt showing the kind of mettle needed to win these events.

England's batters have not coped with conditions at the World Cup as well as the bowlers have • ICC/Getty Images

Still "if someone had said to me a few weeks ago, we'd be in the position we are in, having been unbeaten, I would have taken it," Edwards said on Saturday. "Our best cricket is in front of us. These are the occasions you want to play or be a part of as a player and as a coaching staff."

A sellout crowd in Indore is about to be treated to a high-profile game with lots of jeopardy.

Form guide

India LLWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

England WWWLW

In the spotlight - Mandhana and Harmanpreet vs Smith and Ecclestone

Some of these numbers may stem from India's preference to attack left-arm spin (5.01 runs per over). Only England (5.44) and Australia (5.25) have scored quicker against this type of bowling since 2023. However, those two teams appear to be managing the risks that come with this kind of aggression better. Australia (45.63) and England (37.19) average much higher than India (27.79)

One of the India top order's focus in their training on Friday was hitting with the spin and using their feet. A delicious contest awaits us on Sunday.

Team news - Renuka in for India?

There were questions raised about the absence of the sixth-bowling option after India's defeats to South Africa and Australia. But they are set to go into Sunday's clash with the same balance, with Harmanpreet chipping in with a few overs if needed. India could also bring in Renuka Singh for Amanjot Kaur, who did not train on each of the two days before the game.

India (possible XI): 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kranti Gaud, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Renuka Singh

Both Ecclestone and Lauren Bell have recovered from the illness that ruled them out of the Pakistan game and are available for selection. So expect them to slot back into place ahead of Sarah Glenn and Em Arlott.

England (possible XI): 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Amy Jones (wk), 3 Heather Knight, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 Sophia Dunkley, 6 Alice Capsey, 7 Emma Lamb, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Linsey Smith, 11 Lauren Bell

Pitch and conditions - Red-soil pitch

The game will be played on a red-soil pitch, which tend to have bounce and carry. This will be a fresh pitch as well and given the 13-day gap between games in Indore, the curator has had enough time to prepare it. The surface had a greenish look to it two days out but on match eve, a lot of the grass was shaved off.

The weather on Sunday is expected to be hot and humid. No rain is in forecast, although it did drizzle a little on Friday and Saturday. Expect a high-scoring contest.

Stats and trivia: Deepti eyes 150 ODI wickets

Since the 2022 World Cup, no player has scored more ODI runs against England than Harmanpreet's 347. She has hit two centuries and a fifty in this period. Mandhana is third on the list with 296 runs

Deepti Sharma is just one wicket away from being just the second Indian bowler with 150.

Deepti has dismissed Sciver-Brunt four times in 12 ODI innings. Only Jess Jonassen and Afy Fletcher have dismissed her more often (five times)

Mithali Raj is currently the only Indian with 1000 ODI runs against England; Harmanpreet and Mandhana are 45 and 58 runs away from the mark

Since 2024, Tammy Beaumont has been especially vulnerable to dismissals inside the first 10 overs of an ODI. She's been out 12 times in this period - same as Mandhana and Alyssa Healy - but her average (36.25) and strike rate (81.61) are the lowest among the three. Beaumont also averages 19.29 in 29 matches against India, much lower than her ODI career average of 40.69.

Quotes

"It is not that if we lost, we should keep talking about that game. Even before that we played a lot of good games. Had we won [against Australia], our small errors would not have been magnified like this. We have trust in our team and are backing everyone."

India allrounder Deepti Sharma on bouncing back from back-to-back defeats