England bring back Ecclestone and Bell and bat; Rodrigues out and Renuka in for India
England, unbeaten so far, need a win to get into the semi-finals, while the situation is a bit more precarious for India
Toss England chose to bat vs India
Nat Sciver-Brunt called correctly and England elected to bat in a heavyweight women's ODI World Cup contest against India at Holkar Stadium in Indore. With Harmanpreet Kaur also saying she would have bowled had the toss gone her way, both captains got what they wanted.
England made two changes at what Sciver-Brunt revealed was a fresh surface where she would back her team to defend a target: Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell returned from illnesses, with Em Arlott and Sarah Glenn making way.
India's change was a tad more unexpected, with Jemimah Rodrigues left out to accommodate an extra bowler in Renuka Singh, who will be playing her second game in the competition. Rodrigues had scores of 0, 32, 0 and 33 in her four outings.
Harmanpreet cited Renuka's impressive record against England as one of the reasons for bringing her in. India's change stems from wanting to strengthen their seam-bowling resources - an area they have been found wanting now in back-to-back games, failing to defend 251 and 330 against South Africa and Australia respectively.
England are unbeaten in the competition, with three wins and a washout in four matches. A win on Sunday will take them into the semi-finals alongside Australia and South Africa. India are in a slightly more precarious position with New Zealand breathing down their necks, having fallen off after two straight wins to open the tournament.
India have a favourable recent record against England, having won the ODI series 2-1 when the two sides squared off during the summer in England.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Renuka Singh, 10 Kranti Gaud, 10 Shree Charani
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Amy Jones (wk), 3 Heather Knight, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 Sophia Dunkley, 6 Alice Capsey, 7 Emma Lamb, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Linsey Smith, 11 Lauren Bell
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo