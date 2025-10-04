Handshakes and rain in focus as India look to continue unbeaten run against Pakistan

Big picture

The last time these teams met at an ODI World Cup, India won. They tend to. If you are new to the women's version of this "rivalry", the headline is that however big the gap is between India and Pakistan's men's teams, it has tended to be bigger here. Pakistan have never beaten India in 11 ODIs. They haven't got close. India have always won by at least 80 runs or five wickets.

But the last time these teams met at an ODI World Cup, something else happened that seems of greater relevance to this moment. After the match (India's win was by 107 runs, by the way), a group of India players were seen playing with and delighting in the six-month-old daughter of Bismah Maroof, Pakistan's then-captain, who had the infant on her shoulder. It was an uncomplicated moment of shared humanity and joy, the women cooing to the baby and trying gently to draw from her a reaction, while her mother continued to comfort her. Whatever the politics surrounding Sunday's match, it should not be forgotten that these are athletes who have enjoyed moments of connection, and treated each other with dignity, in the past.

Both teams say they are focused on the cricket ahead of this match (there has been no confirmation whether the Indian team will shake hands with the Pakistan players, though), and on a purely cricketing front, Pakistan have a lot of work to do to make a match of this. Their first problem is their batting. They were bowled out for 129 by Bangladesh on Thursday. They do have batters in form - Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali have been especially good over the last few months. But Pakistan batters don't have a history of batting consistently against top-quality bowling, which is what India possess.

India, meanwhile, will be pleased with the start they have made in this tournament, though they will also hope their top order can fire. Against Sri Lanka , it was the lower-order batting of Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma that lifted them to a winning total. Their bowling looked in good order in the defence too, with Sneh Rana, Shree Charani and Deepti finding frequent wickets through the middle overs. They also have the advantage of knowing this venue well - India played a tri-series in Colombo earlier this year.

Form guide

India WLWLW (last five ODIs, most recent first)

Pakistan LWLLW

In the spotlight: Sneh Rana and Sidra Amin

Offspinner Sneh Rana took to the Khettarama surface almost immediately, taking 3 for 31 in her first ODI at the venue. In four matches since, she has built up quite the record at this ground, taking 15 wickets at an average of 14.00 here, becoming Player of the Tournament in that tri-series in May. She has also made a strong start to this World Cup, taking 2 for 32 against Sri Lanka, having also contributed 28 not out with the bat.

The last time these two teams met at an ODI World Cup • PCB

Pakistan's best chance of making a good score is for Sidra Amin to find some runs. Just in the last three weeks, she had hit 121 not out, 122 and a 50 not out against a good South Africa attack. She was bowled first ball on Thursday, but that was more down to the quality of Marufa Akter's delivery than through any major failing of Amin. She is not the most aggressive batter around, but this year, she has been the rock that Pakistan build their innings around.

Team news

India may not see a need to change their winning XI.

India (probable): 1 Pratika Rawal, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Richa Ghosh (wk), 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Kranti Goud, 11 Shree Charani

Pakistan will think about bringing Eyman Fatima into the side to strengthen their batting. Legspinner Syeda Aroob Shah may also be considered, as she offers some batting as well.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Muneeba Ali, 2 Omaima Sohail, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Aliya Riaz, 5 Natalia Pervaiz, 6 Fatima Sana (capt), 7 Rameen Shamim, 8 Diana Baig, 9 Sidra Nawaz (wk), 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Iqbal

Sidra Amin has been in great form but has struggled in Sri Lanka over the years • PCB

Pitch and conditions

It looks like the northeast monsoon has hit Colombo; the city is starting to get day-long rains. Saturday's match between Australia and Sri Lanka was rained out without the toss taking place (this could be a neat way to avoid the handshake question). In the match that did see some play, on Thursday, the seamers from both Pakistan and Bangladesh got movement in the air and off the surface. With the rain around, there is bound to be moisture in the square.

Stats and trivia

Although Pakistan's top run-scorer this year, Amin has an awful record in Sri Lanka. Having played five innings on the island, she has a total of 24 runs here. Her duck on Thursday was her second in Sri Lanka.

This has been the richest year for Rana, with 23 of her 52 ODI wickets having come in 2025.

Although this stadium is their home for the World Cup, Pakistan women had never played an ODI at Khettarama before Thursday.

Quotes

"Deepti, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani are a very good combination, where there is a lot of experience also. There is youth as well. They've been playing together since the last three-four series, and the combination is really working well for us. Also, they all are very hardworking girls. Most games also, in my interactions with them, they want to improve. What they want to improve and how they want to improve are the questions around which these three are working around. They're very hungry to go out there and give their best for the country."

India bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi on India's spin-bowling trio