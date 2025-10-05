Matches (8)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
Irani Cup (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
IND v WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
6th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 05, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
(44.4/50 ov) 202/6
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women

PAK Women chose to field.

Current RR: 4.52
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/1 (6.40)
Pakistan bring in Sadaf Shamas and field; Renuka Singh replaces Amanjot Kaur for India

India will be looking to extend their unbeaten record against Pakistan in women's ODIs, but weather could have a say on how things pan out in Colombo

Sruthi Ravindranath
Sruthi Ravindranath
05-Oct-2025 • 3 hrs ago
Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana at the toss, India vs Pakistan, Women's ODI World Cup, Colombo, October 5, 2025

AFP/Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl vs India
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against India in overcast conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday afternoon in their women's ODI World Cup fixture. Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana, the two captains, did not shake hands at the toss.
Pakistan have brought in Sadaf Shamas for opener Omaima Sohail. For India, allrounder Amanjot Kaur, who played a key role in their win against Sri Lanka, was "unwell", as Harmanpreet put it, and fast bowler Renuka Singh has replaced her.
With the square boundaries being 56m and 63m, "it's going to be a challenge for spinners", Anjum Chopra said during the pitch report.
India have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in women's ODIs, having won all 11 fixtures so far.
The match is likely to face weather interruptions, with rain forecast for the day. The Australia vs Sri Lanka match at the same venue on Saturday was washed out with a ball bowled.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Richa Ghosh (wk), 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kranti Goud, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Renuka Singh
Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali, 2 Sadaf Shamas, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Aliya Riaz, 5 Natalia Pervaiz, 6 Fatima Sana (capt), 7 Rameen Shamim, 8 Diana Baig, 9 Sidra Nawaz (wk), 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Iqbal
Pakistan WomenIndia WomenPakistanIndiaIND Women vs PAK WomenICC Women's World Cup

Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Pratika Rawal
bowled3137
S Mandhana
lbw2332
H Deol
caught4665
H Kaur
caught1934
JI Rodrigues
lbw3237
DB Sharma
not out2429
S Rana
caught2033
RM Ghosh
not out12
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total202(6 wkts; 44.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W21031.780
ENG-W11023.773
BAN-W11021.623
IND-W11021.255
SL-W2011-1.255
PAK-W1010-1.623
NZ-W1010-1.780
SA-W1010-3.773
Full Table