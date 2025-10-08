India, South Africa seek momentum amid unpredictable World Cup

Big Picture

When close to 800 runs were scored between India and Australia 10 days before the start of the World Cup, this tournament was being billed as the biggest run-fest of them all. But since then, we have seen South Africa bowled out for 69, India suffer two collapses, the 275 mark breached just once, and even Australia collapse to 76 for 7.

The action now moves to Visakhapatnam, the fourth venue of this World Cup, where the Indian team held preparatory camps in the lead up to the tournament, and where five women's ODIs have been played before, the last in 2014, but none involving South Africa. They arrive here after contrasting results in their first two games, but they have the personnel in terms of batters, spinners and quicks to adapt to whatever the damp conditions in Visakhapatnam throw at them.

India's first two wins were far from their "perfect game," as Jemimah Rodrigues put it on Wednesday, and with this fixture, they head into a 10-day period of big clashes against South Africa, Australia and England, which could well decide their fate in this home World Cup. South Africa were the ones who had knocked India out of the semi-final race in the last ODI World Cup but they have since been beaten 5-0 by India, including the three ODIs last year in India and the two in the Sri Lanka tri-series earlier this year.

With some rain around in this city too, both teams will be desperate to continue their winning ways.

Form guide

India WWLWL (last five completed matches, most recen first)



South Africa WLLWW

In the spotlight

Between them, Tazmin Brits and Smriti Mandhana have scored nine of the 29 centuries this year by players from teams in this World Cup. Brits' five are the most centuries in a calendar year, with Mandhana right on her heels with four. Mandhana, meanwhile, has played five innings more than Brits' 11 this year and has 959 runs against Brits' 749. And if Brits recently became the fastest to seven ODI hundreds (in 41 innings), Mandhana had recently smashed the second-fastest ODI century, against world champions Australia.

Thursday will see a clash of not just two of the most prolific ODI openers but batters in recent times, who have been rewriting one record book after another. While Brits' 101 against New Zealand got South Africa their first points, India will hope Mandhana follows on Brits' footsteps having started the tournament with two low scores.

Team news

India were without Amanjot Kaur for the Pakistan game because of a fever and she will likely be back for this game, having bowled and batted in the nets at length on Tuesday evening. How they slot her back is the question because her replacement Renuka Singh bowled tidily with the new ball and sent down a maiden to finish with 0 for 29 from her 10 overs. India will also wonder if their five-bowler strategy will be good enough against a side that scored 234 in under 41 overs a few days ago. The only way to add a sixth bowler is by dropping a batter, which isn't straightforward at all.

India (possible): 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Prtika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Kranti Goud

South Africa may not feel the need to change their winning XI from the New Zealand match in Indore although conditions in Visakhapatnam may not be as flat. But the pressure is mounting on Anneke Bosch at No. 5 who has scores of 0, 6 and 10 in her last three ODIs, and South Africa have so far kept out pace-bowling allrounder Annerie Dercksen, being seen as Marizanne Kapp's successor.

South Africa (possible): 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Sune Luss, 4 Marizanne Kapp, 5 Anneke Bosch/ Annerie Dercksen, 6 Sinalo Jafta (wkt), 7 Chloe Tryon, 8 Nadine de Klerk, 9 Masabata Klaas, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pitch and conditions

There was a brief shower two days before the game and a slightly longer spell the day before, but neither too threatening to pose a threat of a washout on game day. There are some spells expected on Wednesday afternoon too, but not as bad as the one in Colombo for Australia vs Sri Lanka. While keeping with the theme of the other venues of this World Cup these two teams have played at - Indore, Guwahati and Colombo - Visakhapatnam is going to be muggy too, with temperatures capping in the early thirties, but could feel a lot worse. Rodrigues said on match eve a score around 270-odd could be competitive at this ground.

Richa Ghosh was in a cheerful mood during India's training session • ICC via Getty Images

Stats and trivia

Marizanne Kapp became the most capped South Africa player in ODIs, with 155 matches, by overtaking Mignon du Preez in their last game.

Mandhana has scored three centuries against South Africa and averages 53.29 against them, with 906 runs in 18 innings. Harmanpreet's average is even better, even if marginally, at 53.46 with 802 runs from 23 outings.

Harmanpreet is 84 away from 1000 runs in ODI World Cups. Mithali Raj is the only Indian who has a tally of over 1000 in World Cups and is second overall with 1321 runs behind Debbie Hockley's 1501.

Kapp is four wickets away from equaling Shabnim Ismail (36) for most wickets by a South African at World Cups. Jhulan Goswami leads the list with 43.

"Yes, we have had small contributions from the top order and the middle order. But we have had new match winners every match. So, I feel if an enemy team, the opponent team is seeing us, they will know that we have batting till the end. So maybe if one doesn't click, the other is taking the responsibility. I think how I would put it forth, it's scary for the opponents to know that we have not had our perfect match yet."

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is hoping India's best game comes soon