The dreams of these Indian squad members, through stories of toil, of sacrifice, of persisting and persevering when it was easier to give up, now intertwines with the hopes and yearnings of a billion! India pitch up in paradise and in every house and street, in every parish and city, and in every state and part of this country, they will cherish this fantasy yet fully real fairy tale feeling, and bottle it up to savour for generations! And this Indian side, labelled a lot of things, will tonight, only be called, undisputedly, the champions of the world! And this game ends, rather fittingly, with Harmanpreet taking the catch, and with Deepti, producing one of the all-time great World Cup final displays, picking up the wicket. This is a low full toss just outside off. de Klerk backs away, trying to go inside out. Slices it towards extra cover and Harmanpreet, running back, takes it over her shoulder. And the party begins. In the stands and everywhere else. India are thrilled to bits. This is the moment they have been waiting for. This is the moment they felt they were perhaps going to be denied when they lost three on the spin but now, that does not matter. Nothing else matters. India have done it. And they have done it in front of their fans. But do spare a thought for South Africa. They came into the final chasing history, just like India, and their skipper gave it a proper rattle too. But in the end, they just could not muster enough of a chase!
IND Women vs SA Women, Final at Navi Mumbai, Women's World Cup, Nov 02 2025 - Match Result
1am And...breathe. A fitting finale, especially if you are of an Indian persuasion, to what has been a historic and record-breaking tournament. South Africa, though, can also hold their heads very high. It does not happen very often that a team that gets bowled out for 69 and 97 in the same tournament, also buckles down to ultimately play the game that matters. It was not to be for them this time, but that side, with Wolvaardt as captain, and with several youngsters coming through, could be a tough nut to crack in upcoming tournaments.
But such is sport that tonight will remain India's moment. And with Harmanpreet walking up to collect the prize that had previously eluded India, and had given such heartbreak to billions of Indian fans, it is tough to escape the supposition that India, having now taken that final step, may have just heralded the beginning of a new era, and one that may now be laden with even more trophies.
We will, of course, be right with you every step of the way when the next bit of cricket rolls in, and there will be a lot of post-game literature coming from this one too - all of which can be read and enjoyed on ESPNcricinfo. But until next time, from Ashish, Raghav, Thilak and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye. Take care, folks, and see you around soon!
12:54am And now Harmanpreet walks up to collect the trophy they have been longing for. And the rest of the team now joins in on the fun, and cue the fireworks. India, champions of the world, and India, champions of the world for the first time ever. And it front of their fans.
Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: I am so grateful for this crowd, they have been really amazing. Thank you for being with us in all our ups and downs. Last game also, we spoke that self-belief was there, even though we lost three back-to-back games. we knew we had something special to turn things around. They stayed positive, we knew what we had to do, everyone was so involved, they were there day and night and this team deserves to be there. (On Shafali bowling) When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good. I just saw Shafali standing there, and the way she was batting, I knew it was our day. I thought I have to go with my gut feeling. If my heart was saying, I had to give her at least one over. And that was the turning point for us. When she came to the team, we spoke to her that we might need 2-3 overs, and she said if you give me bowling, I will bowl ten overs. Credit goes to her, she was so positive and she was there for the team. Salute her (for the way she was there for the team). (On the score) Today's pitch was totally different. We knew this total is enough for a final because you always have a little extra pressure. We should give credit to South Africa, they batted beautifully. In the end, they panicked a little and that is where we cashed (in). at the right time, Deepti came in and took those wickets. Every time, after every World Cup, we were always discussing to cross that line. In the last two years, Amol sir was with the team and he was always telling us to come up with something special, and to keep preparing for the big occasion. We should give credit to the support staff and the BCCI. We did not make too many changes (to our squad), and they really invested in us, and because of everyone, we are standing here. This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit. We were waiting for it. now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning.
And now, the moment Indian fans and this team has been waiting for. The players go up to collect their medals, starting with Charani, and there is a cheer as each player receives their medal.
Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: I could not be prouder of this team for the campaign we had. Brilliant cricket throughout but outplayed today (by India). Unfortunate to be on the losing side but we will definitely grow from this. (On coming back from 69 all out and 97 all out against Australia) We did so well to put those couple of bad games behind us. We were either really good or really bad, but thankfully more of the really good. Amazing tournament for a lot of the players, and proud of the resilience we showed. (Balancing batting and captaincy) Probably did not have my best year leading into the World Cup and did not start it well. Overthinking, it was not good. It is just another game of cricket, trying to separate the two and that sort of freed me up a bit to play my natural game and then focus on the captaincy at a different time. We were hoping for a little bit more (swing). There was still something in it, so still feel it was the right call to bowl. We were in it for a lot of the chase but lost too many wickets. I kept checking that scoreboard and they were definitely tracking for 350. Back end (bowling) was amazing and we have been amazing throughout. We really felt we could chase it. (On Shafali) She batted excellently. That is the way she plays. When it comes off, she can really hurt teams. (On Kapp) She has been phenomenal for so many editions. Really sad it is going to be her last one. Whole group wanted to win it for her. She is two players in one and very happy she is on our team.
Time for the post-match presentation. Mithali Raj walks out with the trophy and places it on the platform. The match officials now receive their mementos. And South Africa are now being called upon to receive their runners-up medals. Bosch is the first to collect her medal, with her teammates following soon after.
Anurag: "Looking forward to a victory parade for this team."
KumarS: "Renuka Singh has been unsung in this tournament. She has been extremely economical holding up one side in powerplay. "
Deepti Sharma, Player of the Tournament: Honestly, this is feeling like a dream because we have not been able to come out of that emotion. Feeling really nice I could contribute this way in a World Cup final. We have always thought about how we can use the takeaways from every match. Thanks to them (the people), this would not have been possible. As a team, we are feeling very happy. (On her responsibilities and roles and preparation) I always enjoy, whichever department I am in, or whichever situation is. I wanted to play according to the situation. Enjoyed a lot. As a stage, to perform as an all-rounder, it cannot be a more amazing feeling. Laura played a very good innings. But we were always calm, and cheering each other up. As a bowling unit, we were talking about going to the last ball and to focus on our best ball, and that is what we did. (On what she wants to see changing) There has been a lot of change since 2017. I hope there are even more matches now (for us). I just wanted to dedicate this (POTS) trophy to my mom and dad.
Shafali Verma, Player of the Match: I said at the start, that God has sent me here to do something nice, and that reflected today. Very happy that we won and I cannot express it in words. It was difficult but I had confidence in myself - that if I can stay calm, I could achieve everything. My parents, my friends, my brother, everyone supported me and helped me understand how to play. It was very important for my team and myself, and I just wanted to make my team win. My mind was clear and I worked on my plans. So happy that I could execute and Smriti di and Harman di, everyone was supporting me. They (seniors) asked me just to play my own game, and when you get that clarity, that is all you need. It is a very memorable moment. When I saw him (Sachin Tendulkar), it gave me an incredible boost. I keep talking to him, he keeps giving me confidence. He is the master of cricket, and we keep getting inspired just looking at him.
Amanjot Kaur: (On the Wolvaardt catch) Everyone knew how important that catch was. I fumbled first, glad I got the second chance to take that catch. I do not have words to express. (What it means) It means a lot. You can see the crowd cheering a lot. This is just the start. We are going to dominate all over the world in every format. Everyone, my family, my coaches, my family sitting at home and watching because my grandma is not well, we could do it (win) when it mattered most. It is their victory as well. Thank you Mumbai. This is for you. This is for everyone (in India). This is for Pratika. I know how it feels when you have to miss out with an injury. Not everything is good, but there is good in everything.
Richa Ghosh: We have been waiting for a long time for this World Cup and to lift this trophy. We are champions, and I cannot explain my feelings. The emotions, everything is totally different. In the huddle, we knew this was our last game and we wanted to give it everything. Just put everything on the line. There was pressure of the final but I gave a good performance, and that is a good thing. Everyone trusted that I could hit, and that means a lot for me.
Pratika Rawal: I cannot express enough. There are no words (to express it). This flag on my shoulder, means a lot and being here with the team is just surreal. Injuries are part and parcel of the game. Very happy I was part of this team, this winning team. I just love this team. I am very happy that we actually made it. and we are the first team to have won a World Cup in so long, and the crowd really deserves it. It was very difficult to sit out and watch the play. Very easy to play the match. Seeing this energy, environment, it gave me goosebumps, whenever there was a wicket or a six. It is amazing.
Smriti Mandhana: I don't know how to react to that. Still sinking in. have not been emotional on a cricket field. But a very unreal moment. Home World Cup, and to just read that "champions India", very unreal moment. Every World Cup, we go in and there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. We always believe we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket. Genuinely to see the support we have gotten, I mean, I don't know how to explain the last 40 days. I will take that 45 days of not sleeping every night (if we win a World Cup). The last T20 World Cup was a difficult one for us to take. We had a clear focus on working on our fitness, working on each and every aspect. The way everyone just stuck in and played - in a World Cup like this, everyone was there for each other. I cannot tell you how the team environment is, and it was just magic.
Amol Muzumdar: Absolutely proud. I don't know, it has not yet sunk in. Unbelievable achievement and they deserve every credit and everything that will follow from here. They have worked terribly hard. They have done every Indian proud. We did not look at those losses as losses, we looked them as we could not get over the line. We dominated majority of those matches, and we just thought there are some hiccups. We were still alive in the tournament and here we are, as world champions. I know for a fact that they have worked extremely hard for this, and it is a watershed moment for Indian cricket. (One word on Shafali) Magical. Turns up in the semi final. In the final, packed ground, turns up with a magical innings, and then with the ball. That was one thing we spoke a lot about in the dressing room. Fielding and fitness was something we spoke about. They just turned it up on this day in the World Cup final - I could not have asked for more.
They say that if you want something dearly, and manifest it almost every moment (while also working towards it), the universe does conspire to provide it to you. And now, India have what they have always wanted. Pristine, tangible, and most importantly, theirs. But it did not always seem this way. Three group stage games threw their campaign into turmoil, only for India to smirk at that run of form, and then turn it up several notches when it really, really mattered.
Even today, they were asked to bat. Under murky skies. With plenty of rain around, and with the wicket having been under covers. But India found a way. Mandhana and Shafali set it up, Deepti and Ghosh did their bits, and then the bowlers turned up. Deepti was the undeniable star of the show, but take nothing away from Charani and indeed Shafali. All of that meant that SA were left playing catch-up, despite Wolvaardt carrying the batting unit, and taking them to a position where they could really dream of gatecrashing India's party.
Another tough, tough evening and another bitter pill to swallow for South Africa. They gave it everything. Pulling back an Indian innings that seemed destined for 300, and then trying to make a dash as the death-overs dawned. But once the dust settles, they will again look back at a World Cup final, and look back upon it as a missed opportunity. And that is what will hurt them most, especially after all they went through to get to the final, and especially after all that they came close to achieveing, tonight and across the past month and a half.
another perfect yorker outside off. de Klerk cannot get under it and squeezes it out towards extra cover
slanted across very full outside off. de Klerk has a big swing at it but tugs it terribly into the mid wicket region
53 off 30. de Klerk or bust for SA now. Mlaba at the other end. Deepti to continue
has Khaka been run out?! This looks mighty close! And Khaka has indeed been run out! And guess who it was with the throw - yes, it was Deepti! Back of a length just outside off. de Klerk taps it towards short third and calls for the single. Khaka has no option but to go for it, and Deepti's throw is right on the stumps, with Ghosh doing the rest. SA nine down and on the brink now!
A committee meeting between the Indians
de Klerk continues fighting for South Africa! Dragged down on middle and leg. Sits up nicely and de Klerk has all the time in the world to smack it behind square!
Charani feeling the pinch a little
darted in down leg again. de Klerk swipes at it and misses, and Ghosh does well to get something behind it this time
oh dear - this is not great cricket from India! Short and sliding well down leg. de Klerk misses it and the keeper cannot gather either. Renuka gives chase but makes a lukewarm attempt to stop it. Could have and should have dived earlier to pull it back in!
in the gap, and de Klerk keeps SA breathing! Charani tries to pull the length back after sensing the charge, but de Klerk has enough muscle behind this. Picks up this length ball on the stumps and smears it to deep mid wicket's right!
Three dots in a row. Something could give soon...
very full on middle and leg. de Klerk advances and digs it out towards the bowler, who tumbles to her left and ensures it remains a dot
fired in on a length on the pads. de Klerk takes a step down the track and swings it straight to short fine leg
67 off 35 now
length on middle and off. de Klerk stretches forward and prods it into the off side
Charani again
spared in on a length on leg stump. de Klerk gets inside the line and helps it towards short fine leg, albeit via the thigh pad. Given as runs, though, so maybe de Klerk did get something on it
Gaud seems to have injured her left thumb after fielding that last ball, and she is going off the field
shorter outside off. de Klerk hops up onto her toes and jabs it into the off side
dropped again, and this time it is Rodrigues! This catching bug is spreading fast! Slanted in on a back of a length on middle and leg. de Klerk swings like a rusty gate and picks out Rodrigues at deep backward square leg. Rodrigues, though, puts down a soda!
in the air and shelled by Renuka on her follow-through! Back of a length on middle stump. Holds in the surface and Khaka, trying to work to leg, pings it off the leading edge. Renuka reaches out to her left but cannot make it stick
follows the batter again, with a much fuller delivery outside leg. de Klerk uses her wrists and shovels it towards fine leg
fired in on a back of a length, following the batter outside leg. de Klerk swings and misses, and cops a blow on the body for her troubles
Akhil: "The fact that the game is still alive with no.9 and no.10 at the crease speaks to the incredible batting depth of SA. India will be pressured to keep the intensity up " -- More about the No.9 in de Klerk than Khaka, to be fair. Renuka returns
another superb delivery. Flighted up on a length outside off. Drifts in, dips and then grips in the surface to spin away and breeze past the outside edge. Too good for Khaka and too good to be nicked!
fizzed through on a length outside off. Sharp turn off the surface and the ball squirms past the outside edge of Khaka's swishing blade
fuller outside off, but with similar flight. Khaka goes fishing at it and misses
1W
1W
1W
1W
1W
2W
1W
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Toss
|South Africa Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|India Women won the 2025/26 ICC Women's World Cup
|Match number
|WODI no. 1520
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|2 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
'Numb' Harmanpreet tries to grasp enormity of India's greatest day
Third time's not a charm for South Africa
'Knew today's her day' - Harmanpreet's gut inspires call to let Shafali bowl
Stats - Deepti Sharma in a league of her own in World Cups
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|101
|98
|run out
|23
|35
|lbw
|0
|6
|caught
|25
|31
|caught
|4
|5
|caught
|16
|29
|bowled
|35
|37
|lbw
|9
|8
|caught
|18
|19
|run out
|1
|7
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 12)
|Total
|246(10 wkts; 45.3 ovs)