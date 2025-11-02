Shafali, Deepti star as India are World Cup champions

Eight years and a bit over three months since South Africa had their dreams shattered in Bristol, held just short of making their maiden World Cup final. A few days later, India couldn’t hold their nerve at Lord’s just when they’d have thought they had one hand on their first World Cup trophy. Heartbreaks can lead you to dark places, but nobody knew 2017 ended the shining the light on the future for both South Africa and India. Those performances forced their boards, the ICC, the sponsors and all such stakeholders to change the direction of the game, to come up with an FTP and to hold more matches, across formats. It also gave South Africa the push for a second straight semi-final appearance, and then a third; it fast-tracked the need for women’s IPL (called the WPL), it gave the South Africans the courage to make two consecutive T20 World Cup finals, and it led to equal match fees for men and women in Indian cricket. Laura Wolvaardt has since grown from the team’s Baby Driver to the Woman King, the Harmonster is still on the prowl and wearing her heart on her sleeve, and now the two collide to change the history further for their sport, for the girls watching from the stands or from their homes, whether in Durban or Delhi, Johannesburg or Jaipur, Benoni or Bengaluru.