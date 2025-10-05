New Zealand and South Africa meet after a year with both teams needing a pick-me-up

Big picture - Who will bounce back?

New Zealand and South Africa meet for the first time since they contested the 2024 T20 World Cup final in October last year, under rather different circumstances. Both teams began their Women's World Cup campaigns with heavy defeats and there's little to choose between them as they face off in Indore on Monday.

New Zealand's 89-run defeat to Australia laid bare familiar concerns with the bat; they crumbled in a chase of 327 despite a century from Sophie Devine . Since the start of 2024, they have lost ten of 15 ODIs - a result of their inconsistency with both bat and ball. To add to their challenges, they entered this World Cup without playing a single ODI in the six months leading up to it.

While there have been individual performances, the batting unit will be eager to click collectively. New Zealand have scored 250-plus only twice since 2024. In the bowling department, they have a mix of youth and experience with Lea Tahuhu, the Kerr sisters - Jess and Amelia - along with Bree Illing and Eden Carson, forming a unit capable of making a difference.

South Africa had a disastrous against England in Guwahati, where they were bowled out for 69. They will look for a reset in Indore. They remain a top-heavy side, with Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, and Marizanne Kapp scoring the bulk of their runs. But their last two ODI defeats - including a 115 all out against Pakistan - have been due to severe batting collapses. A third in a row will be difficult to come back from in this tournament.

Form guide

New Zealand LWWLL (last five completed matches) South Africa LLWWW

Sophie Devine made a hundred against Australia • Getty Images

In the spotlight - Brits and Bates

Tazmin Brits has hit peak form in 2025. In ten ODIs this year, she has scored four centuries and one half-century , averaging 81 at a strike rate of 93.91. Known for her power game, Brits has made noticeable improvements against spin. With the in-form Laura Wolvaardt at the other end, the pair forms a strong right-hand opening combination capable of dictating terms. If they get going, South Africa could get the platform they've lacked in recent ODIs.

Suzie Bates will make her 350th international appearance for New Zealand on Monday - a landmark in the women's game. The veteran remains a key presence in a top order featuring Georgia Plimmer and Amelia Kerr. Although she fell for a duck against Australia, Bates has scored three half-centuries in her last seven ODI innings. As New Zealand aim for their first win of the tournament, Bates will be eager to mark the occasion with a defining innings.

Team news

South Africa may reconsider their XI after leaving out allrounder Annerie Dercksen - one of four batters to make a century for them since the start of 2024 - for Anneke Bosch, who has neither been a regular nor scored a fifty since December 2023.

South Africa:1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Sune Luus, 4 Marizanne Kapp, 5 Anneke Bosch/Annerie Dercksen, 6 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 7 Chloe Tryon, 8 Nadine de Klerk, 9 Masabata Klaas, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Nonkululeko Mlaba

Left-arm spinner Flora Devonshire was ruled out of the World Cup with an injury to her bowling hand and seamer Hannah Rowe was named her replacement. However, New Zealand are unlikely to change the side for their second match in Indore.

New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Graze (wk), 8 Jess Kerr, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Eden Carson, 11 Bree Illing

Pitch and conditions Indore rolled out a flat track for the opening game and Australia piled on 326 batting first. A different surface will be used for the second match, but weather could be a factor. It rained heavily the day after the first game there and conditions are expected to be overcast with hazy sunshine. As Suzie Bates put it, "It's all about who adapts the best tomorrow because it is a different wicket, and it can play differently."

Stats and trivia

Suzie Bates, the third highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, is 104 short of 6000

Marizanne Kapp is two away from breaking into the top five wicket-takers in women's ODIs. She has 169 scalps from 154 matches.

Wolvaardt and Brits have scored nine ODI hundreds between them since 2024.

New Zealand have not scored a 300 in ODIs since the start of 2024.

Quotes

"Yeah, I think it's a huge advantage. It's not only playing in the same conditions, but not having to travel after that game."

Suzie Bates on New Zealand having already played a game in Indore