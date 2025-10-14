Washout dulls Sri Lanka's high after Nilakshika Silva's rapid fifty lifts them to 258

No result Sri Lanka 258 for 6 (Nilakshika 55, Athapaththu 53, Devine 3-54) vs New Zealand

Nilakshika Silva struck the fastest fifty at this World Cup to boost a flagging Sri Lankan innings, after it looked like they were in danger of squandering their best start with the bat all tournament. It proved to be in vain, as rain washed out the game after the completion of the first innings. The result leaves them and New Zealand sharing one point apiece.

Silva's knock perfectly complemented a half-century from Chamari Athapaththu and meant that, having opted to bat first in Colombo, Sri Lanka managed to post a very competitive 258 for 6.

There were also meaningful contributions from Vishmi Gunaratne and Hasini Perera , but it was Silva's timely intervention that meant Sri Lanka managed 80 runs in the final 10 overs - a significant uptick for a side that has averaged a scoring rate under five during that period. In the end, she ended with 55 off 28, including seven boundaries and the solitary six of the innings.

Sophie Devine was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets - including the prize scalp of Athapaththu - but also proved expensive, going for 54 in her nine overs. There were also wickets for Bree Illing - who had replaced Lea Tahuhu in the XI - and Rosemary Mair

New Zealand were let down by their fielding, with several chances being missed out on over the course of the Lankan innings. The first miss was inside the first powerplay, where Athapaththu got a faint nick through to the keeper when on 12, but one that was not picked up by either the umpire or any of the New Zealand fielders, aside from keeper Izzy Gaze, who made a lone appeal. With the Lankan skipper going on to score a 20th W-ODI fifty, it proved to be a rather costly error in judgment.

Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu gave Sri Lanka a strong start • AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka's innings was boosted by a host of similar missed chances and fortunate reprieves.

Gunaratne was on a pained 19 off 45 when she was trapped lbw by Amelia Kerr, but with six seconds left on the clock she was convinced by Athapaththu to take the review. As it transpired, there was a just the smallest murmur on Ultra Edge to indicate that there had been some bat on the ball.

Gunaratne received further lifelines across her innings. Amelia first got only fingertips on a low drive back from Gunaratne, which burst through her hands. Suzie Bates spilled a gilt-edged chance at mid-on a short while after that, also off Amelia.

That period of fortune for Sri Lanka culminated with Athapaththu shanking one to deep point to hole you, but Sri Lanka kept ticking along thanks to lady luck. Several times, direct hit opportunities went begging as Sri Lanka sought tight singles, while the New Zealand outfielders were guilty of some costly misfields.

Gaze, meanwhile, missed a stumping opportunity as well as a tough caught-behind chance, while Perera was fortunate not to be given lbw when she missed a pull on a Mair slower delivery. It struck her in the midriff, but replays showed the delivery was so slow that it would have dipped on to the stumps. No review was taken despite an appeal.

Despite these fortunate instances, Sri Lanka's batting was perhaps more conservative than usual, likely owing to their poor record through this tournament. Here they lost just two wickets leading up to the 40th but their scoring rate was still under five an over. By the time they felt safe enough to up the ante, they lost three wickets in the span of a couple of overs.