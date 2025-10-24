Matches (24)
NO RESULT
25th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 24, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
No result

Report

Pakistan sign off without win as rain washes out game in Colombo

Sri Lanka will finish above Pakistan and Bangladesh with five points, regardless of results in the final set of games

Fatima Sana and Chamari Athapaththu at the toss, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Women's ODI World Cup, Colombo, October 24, 2025

Fatima Sana and Chamari Athapaththu at the toss  •  ICC/Getty Images

No result Pakistan 18 for 0 vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's match with Pakistan in Colombo was called off at 8:06pm local time, with only 26 deliveries possible in the game. Play was called off prior to the scheduled cut-off, with the umpires deciding the outfield was too waterlogged for a timely restart.
The result means Sri Lanka will finish above Pakistan and Bangladesh with five points, regardless of results in the final set of games. For Pakistan, they end the tournament winless with three of their seven matches washed out.
On a day forecast to have rain throughout, it was little surprise that the toss was delayed by two hours and 45 minutes after an initial downpour that had begun minutes prior to the scheduled toss. When play eventually restarted, the match was reduced to 34 overs a side of which only 4.2 was possible before the rain brought an end to the game for good.
During the little play that was possible, Pakistan, who had been sent into bat, managed a circumspect start, scoring 18 runs and a solitary boundary. Malki Madara found early movement through the air, and was tight in her lines and lengths. Sugandika Dasanayake, however, struggled to grip an increasingly wet ball.
In terms of team news, Sri Lanka had made one change bringing in spin-bowling allrounder Dewmi Vihanga for seamer Udeshika Prabodani. Pakistan made two, with Sidra Nawaz and Diana Baig making way for Eyman Fatima and Syeda Aroob Shah.
The result will be a downer for two sides who between them have had five games washed out this tournament, and who crave more regular international cricket.
PAK Women Innings
Player NameRB
Muneeba Ali
not out717
Omaima Sohail
not out99
Extras(w 2)
Total18(0 wkts; 4.2 ovs)
ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W760132.102
ENG-W751111.233
SA-W75210-0.379
IND-W73370.628
SL-W7135-1.035
NZ-W7144-0.876
BAN-W7153-0.578
PAK-W7043-2.651
Full Table