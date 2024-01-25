West Indies choose to bat first at the Gabba with Sinclair to debut

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed he would have also batted first if he had won the toss as Australia go in unchanged.

Australia have stuck with their winning formula despite some Covid infections running through the camp. Allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald both tested positive for Covid yesterday after Travis Head had tested positive earlier the week. Head has since tested negative. Green is set to play and McDonald will still coach the side but both will distance themselves slightly from the team throughout the early part of the Test until they are negative.