2nd Test (D/N), Brisbane, January 25 - 29, 2024, ICC World Test Championship
Day 1 - Session 1: West Indies chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.68
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 74
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/2 (3.40)
West Indies choose to bat first at the Gabba with Sinclair to debut

Australia are unchanged while West Indies have named debutant Kevin Sinclair in place of Gudakesh Motie

25-Jan-2024 • 1 hr ago
West Indies try to attain miracle win while Australia battle the weather

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia
West Indies have opted to bat first against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba with Guyana offspinning allrounder Kevin Sinclair named to make his Test debut in place of Gudakesh Motie.
Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed he would have also batted first if he had won the toss as Australia go in unchanged.
Sinclair received his debut Test cap from former West Indies and Guyana allrounder Carl Hooper. Sinclair has played seven ODIs and six T20Is. He is the fourth debutant for the West Indies in the two-Test series but the only change from the XI that lost in Adelaide.
Australia have stuck with their winning formula despite some Covid infections running through the camp. Allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald both tested positive for Covid yesterday after Travis Head had tested positive earlier the week. Head has since tested negative. Green is set to play and McDonald will still coach the side but both will distance themselves slightly from the team throughout the early part of the Test until they are negative.
Opener Usman Khawaja is also fit to play having recovered from a blow to the head late in the Adelaide Test.
The Gabba pitch has a lot less grass than last year when Australia and South Africa played a two-day Test on an extremely lively surface. It is the first time the Gabba has hosted a day-night Test since 2019. There have been two pink-ball Tests in Brisbane with Australia winning both. Australia has won all 11 day-night Test matches they have played since 2015.
Australia 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Steven Smith, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
West Indies 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 3 Kirk McKenzie, 4 Alick Athanaze, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Justin Greaves, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Kevin Sinclair, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Kemar Roach, 11 Shamar Joseph
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KC Brathwaite
caught425
T Chanderpaul
not out1842
KSA McKenzie
caught2125
A Athanaze
not out04
Total43(2 wkts; 16 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS96216661.11
IND42112654.16
SA21101250.00
NZ21101250.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
ENG5221915.00
WI3021411.11
SL202000.00
Full Table
