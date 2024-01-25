Live Report - India vs England, 1st Test, Hyderabad, day one

Half an hour into the Test, and both sides can pull out a highlights package and be proud of it. India have gone past the bat often, 11 times to be precise, in seven overs. Any of those could have produced an edge. England, on the other hand, have smacked six crisp boundaries, all off the middle of the bat. It is 32 for 0 in seven overs. The leave and the forward defensive have been eliminated. This is Bazball. These are good batting conditions. England have made their moves. India's response awaited. They haven't turned defensive, they haven't yet gone to spin.