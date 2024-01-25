Live Report - India vs England, 1st Test, Hyderabad, day one

Live
Live Report - India vs England, 1st Test, Hyderabad, day oneBy Sidharth Monga
Jadeja not far behind
Again the Indian spinners have settled into the wonderful length where they have got the batters defending in front of their bodies. The reverse-sweep and the sweep have been blocked. The length is immaculate. And then the ball turns to take Ollie Pope's edge through to Rohit Sharma at first slip. It is 58 for 2 now. Time for some Joe Root
First hour done
England are 58 for 1 at drinks. They will be reasonably happy with their work, but the ball is turning, and the spinners are getting into their work. This could still turn out to be anybody's session.
Ashwin breaks through
In his second over, R Ashwin has struck. He has bowled the in-between length where Ben Duckett has to play the forward defensive well in front of his body. This is where you can't adjust to variations off the surface. This is an intended offbreak but it lands more on the leather than the seam and goes straight on to beat the bat and trap him in front. England 55 for 1. Can Ashwin keep making them defend in front of their body?
Duckett hits-it
Two sweeps for fours in Jadeja's second over
First maiden
It has taken India nine overs to bowl their first maiden. not surprisingly, it is a spinner who has bowled it. Ravindra Jadeja has also got appreciable turn. England 41 for 0 in nine overs.
Bazball is here
Half an hour into the Test, and both sides can pull out a highlights package and be proud of it. India have gone past the bat often, 11 times to be precise, in seven overs. Any of those could have produced an edge. England, on the other hand, have smacked six crisp boundaries, all off the middle of the bat. It is 32 for 0 in seven overs. The leave and the forward defensive have been eliminated. This is Bazball. These are good batting conditions. England have made their moves. India's response awaited. They haven't turned defensive, they haven't yet gone to spin.
Fireworks in over 2
Mohammed Siraj started too straight, and was picked away for two boundaries by Zak Crawley. Then Siraj corrected his line, and went past the bat three times out of the remaining four balls.
It starts with a leave
Jasprit Bumrah charges in, bowls a lovely outswinger in the channel outside off but short of the driving length. Zak Crawley lets it go. The Test series underway.
England bat first, India pick Axar and Bharat
Ben Stokes has won the big toss and elected to bat first. This is their chance to get some runs before the ball starts turning. However, they will be up against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who are no pushovers. Will Zak Crawley get a boundary first ball?
India have gone safe with their selection. Axar Patel is the third spinner although Rohit Sharma said it was very difficult to leave Kuldeep Yadav out. Anil Kumble says this is not a rank turner so perhaps it was the best time to play Kuldeep but the absence of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant probably left India opting for the spinner who also bats. KS Bharat is the wicketkeeper.
A debutant for England in Tom Hartley, the 6'4" left-arm spinner. Legspinner Rehan Ahmed is only in his second Test. Mark Wood is the only quick. They named the XI a day before the Test.
England Z Crawley, BM Duckett, OJ Pope, JE Root, BA Stokes*, JM Bairstow, BT Foakes†, Rehan Ahmed, TW Hartley, MA Wood, MJ Leach
India RG Sharma*, YBK Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, SS Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat†, RA Jadeja, AR Patel, R Ashwin, JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pitch report
It is a dry pitch. The edges are drier. The middle is greener. At one end the dry patch is closer to the bat so that might not be the end to bowl spin from. Well, expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.
Welcome back. Test cricket
Test cricket. For the first time in 10 months in India. On a pleasant January morning in southern India while the north shivers in the biting cold. Full of excitement and anticipation. A new challenger is in town promising a new, chaotic brand of play. Take out the niceties. More attacking shots, more direct lines, more innovative fields.
There will be lots of spin as England’s XI, announced a day before the Test, suggests: three spinners plus Joe Root, and only one fast bowler. India will surely name three in their XI in a bit. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja plus either Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav.
Virat Kohli and Harry Brook are missing because of personal reasons. We wish them all the luck and peace.
Given how naturally attacking India’s batters are, don’t expect slow burn from them either. Rohit Sharma, averaging about two sixes per match in India, will not shy away from taking the aerial route. The others will take the lead from there.
While we wait for the toss, here is some reading for you.
The preview by Karthik Krishnaswamy
Shubman Gill's chance by Alagappan Muthu
England's lessons by Andrew Miller
