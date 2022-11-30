Jaiswal and Abhimanyu hit centuries as India A dominate

The Indians ended the second day 292 in front, having bowled Bangladesh A out on the first day for just 112

Stumps Bangladesh A 112 trail India A 404 for 5 (Jaiswal 145, Abhimanyu 142, Taijul 3-148, Khaled 2-71) by 292 runs

The Indian openers put together 283 runs, the second-highest opening stand ever for India A, against a bowling line-up that had four internationals - Taijul Islam Khaled Ahmed , Mosaddek Hossain and Nayeem Hasan - and Rejaur Rahman Raja, who has been knocking on the door of the national team.

Jaiswal and Abhimanyu mixed rock-solid defence with enterprising stroke play during their association, which lasted almost 77 overs. They struck 31 fours and two sixes between them, scoring at an even 3.7 for more than three sessions.

Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for 142, having faced 255 balls • Bangladesh Cricket Board

Perhaps a break in the 75th over - there was a fire nearby - broke their rhythm, as Jaiswal fell lbw to Taijul not long after. He made 145 off 226 balls, being the slightly more aggressive batter of the two, hitting 20 fours and a six.

Abhimanyu, the Indian captainm followed Jaiswal shortly afterwards, caught behind off Khaled for 142, having batted for 255 balls and hitting 11 fours and a six.

As it happens often after a very big opening stand, the rest of the batters struggled to get going. Yash Dhull and Sarfaraz Khan got out in the 20s, while Tilak Varma, who retired hurt on 15 before coming out again, ended the day unbeaten on 26 and Upendra Yadav had 27.