Easwaran, Pujara, Bharat put India A in charge
The visitors went to stumps on 324 for 5, with a lead of 72 runs, thanks to Easwaran's unbeaten 144
India A 324 for 5 (Easwaran 144, Bharat 77, Sumon 2-67) lead Bangladesh A 252 (Shahadat 80, Jaker 62, Mukesh 6-40) by 72 runs
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran struck his second century against Bangladesh A on the second day of the unofficial Test in Sylhet. He remained unbeaten on 144 as the visitors went to stumps on 324 for five, in reply to the home side's 252.
Resuming the day on 11 for no loss, India A lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over of the morning when the left-hander, who also scored a hundred in the first game in Cox's Bazar, fell to newcomer Mushfik Hasan. Easwaran, however, found a reliable partner at the other end in Cheteshwar Pujara, as they added 119 runs for the second wicket. Pujara made 52 in his three-hour stay, hitting seven fours.
Pujara however fell to the part-timer Mominul Haque during the second session. Yash Dhull (17) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) fell shortly afterwards, before S Bharat joined Easwaran for a 151-run fifth wicket stand. Wicketkeeper Bharat made 77 off 132 balls with ten fours, spanning two-and-a-half hours. Sumon Khan got his wicket in the final hour, but Easwaran survived till the end.
For the home side, fast bowlers Sumon and Mushfik took two wickets each while Mominul picked up the other one.
On day one, Bangladesh A succumbed to Mukesh Kumar's accuracy, as he took 6 for 40, and the home side were bowled out for 252. Shahadat Hossain top scored with 80, aided by Jaker Ali's 62.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84