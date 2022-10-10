Suryakumar hits fifty in India's first T20 World Cup practice game
They beat a Western Australia Cricket Association XI by 13 runs with Arshdeep Singh also making a mark
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|DJM Short
|caught
|8
|6
|NR Hobson
|caught
|1
|3
|AM Hardie
|caught
|0
|3
|CT Bancroft
|bowled
|22
|15
|AJ Turner
|bowled
|0
|4
|S Fanning
|caught
|59
|53
|H McKenzie
|caught
|19
|19
|JA Richardson
|not out
|12
|12
|AJ Tye
|caught
|4
|4
|M Kelly
|not out
|11
|3
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, nb 2, w 5)
|Total
|145(8 wkts; 20 ovs)