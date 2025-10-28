Battle for T20 World Cup favouritism begins

Big picture - Bumrah returns

While ODI series had relatively little meaning other than both teams taking some early steps on the road to the 2027 World Cup, the five-match T20I series beginning in Canberra on Wednesday night is of far greater significance for the near term.

The No. 1 and 2 teams in the world face off in the final throws of their preparations for February's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The conditions will bear no relevance, but the chance for each side to test themselves and their game style against each other so close to a World Cup will be highly beneficial to both teams.

India are unequivocally the No.1 team in the world. The reigning World Cup winners stormed to the Asia Cup title without being defeated and they were only run close once by Sri Lanka in the Super Fours. They have lost just three matches since winning the World Cup in 2024 and have arguably become an even stronger and more dynamic group with an influx of young IPL talent under Suryakumar Yadav.

Jasprit Bumrah returns after being rested for the ODI series and will likely enjoy the early season conditions in Australia given his exploits with the red and pink balls down under last summer. One challenge facing India will be how to best balance the XI in Australian conditions, something they struggled with in the ODIs, having won the Asia with a spin-heavy team in spin-friendly conditions.

Meanwhile, Australia have turned over a new leaf since their disappointing exit from the 2024 World Cup at the hands of India. Back-to-back mediocre showings in the 2022 and 2024 editions force a rethink from Australia's hierarchy about their approach. The results have been spectacular since going to an all-out power-hitting method of playing under Mitchell Marsh. They have lost just two of their last 20 T20Is on the back of some electric batting led by Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen and Glenn Maxwell. They are without Green against India as he prepares for the Ashes but Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short fill the breach.

"There has been a shift," coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday in Canberra.

"We're 11 games in now from the initial conversation. When we set out on this journey, we'd failed in a couple of World Cups previously, so we wanted to shift and stretch the boundaries on what we thought we could do.

"So yeah, we have been more aggressive, we've played people in different positions. Tim David has batted a little bit higher than previously.

"Our admission was that we haven't been successful in a couple of campaigns. We've got to change things up. We've got to stretch ourselves.

"Is it the style that can win a World Cup? We believe so. Will we have to pivot and nuance it slightly, depending on whether we're in Colombo or Delhi or Kolkata? There's no doubt about that."

In the short term they get to test their new style against the best team on the planet.

"You're playing against India, so it's a really good test on whether this style will hold up," McDonald said. "They're the number-one ranked team in the world, I think we're number two. We're excited to test ourselves against the best.

Form guide (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Australia WWWLW

India WWWWW

Suryakumar Yadav's form has been a worry • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Matthew Kuhnemann and Suryakumar Yadav

In any Australian white-ball team, Adam Zampa is the first name written on the team sheet and the rest are selected from there. For the first time since the 2023 tour of India, where Australia picked a second XI post their ODI World Cup triumph, Zampa won't be in an Australian T20I XI having played every game in the past two years. He will miss the entire series for paternity reasons. It presents a great opportunity for Matthew Kuhnemann , who has played just one of Australia's last 16 T20Is despite being in every squad. Australia want the option of playing two spinners in the same XI in the World Cup, particularly in Sri Lanka. Kuhnemann can lock himself into the final 15 with a good series against some of the best spin-hitters in the world that will put him under severe pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav 's fall from being the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world in the first half of 2024 to struggling for runs in 2025 has been startling. He has not scored a half-century in his last 14 innings and has averaged 10.50 and struck at just 100.80 in that time . How or why is somewhat of a mystery given he had an outstanding IPL earlier this year as the second leading runscorer across the tournament with five half-centuries at a strike rate of 167.91. It seems incomprehensible that he wouldn't be a key pillar in India's top four heading into the World Cup but he would love some runs against Australia to ease any pressure he might be feeling.

Team news: Inglis back, Short out, India to add pace options

Matthew Short 's hopes of bedding down his spot in the T20I side have taken another blow after he had surgery on the cut he sustained on his finger in the second ODI in Adelaide. He will remain with the squad but will be unavailable until the wound heals. Inglis missed the entire T20I tour of New Zealand and the ODI series against India with a calf strain that has taken some time to get right. He has been ramping up the intensity of his running since rejoining the squad in Sydney and looks set to return to the line-up. He will likely return at No.3 where he has had great success. How Australia structure their middle order remains to be seen as Glenn Maxwell does not return until game three. They are thin for options with backup keeper Josh Philippe set to play as a batter in Canberra while Ben McDermott has been called into the squad as extra cover. Australia do not have Ben Dwarshuis for the opening three T20Is due to a calf issue.

Australia (possible): 1 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 2 Travis Head, 3 Josh Inglis (wk), 4 Tim David, 5 Josh Philippe, 6 Mitch Owen, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Sean Abbott/Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Josh Hazlewood

India had a spin-heavy line-up in their last T20I outing in the Asia Cup final but will likely add some pace to their attack for the five matches in Australia. Arshdeep Singh is almost certain to return alongside Jasprit Bumrah but Harshit Rana may also come into the mix after his career-best ODI performance in Sydney on Saturday. If those two are added, then Shivam Dube could miss out. Nitish Kumar Reddy is fit again after missing the final ODI with a left quad issue and could be an allround seam-bowling option if needed.

India (possible): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shivam Dube/Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch and conditions

It is expected to be cool in Canberra on Wednesday with a medium chance of showers during the day but the evening is expected to be clear and a full game is expected. Manuka Oval has tended to be a lower scoring ground in men's T20I and BBL cricket with spin playing a role and the boundaries being large.

Stats and trivia

There have been five men's T20Is in Canberra, with the most recent in 2022, with the record split 2-2 between defending and chasing teams India won their only T20I in Canberra against Australia in 2020, defending 161 Suryakumar's streak of 14 T20Is without a half-century is the longest of his career Australia have not beaten India in a T20I series in Australia since 2008

Quotes

"The opportunity to play in front of sold out crowds in pretty much all three one-day games, and what's looking like the next five T20 games, it's fantastic. I think building into the World Cup, where there's going to be big crowds and perceived pressure, it can only be beneficial for us."

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh