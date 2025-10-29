Suryakumar finds form before washout in Canberra

India 97 for 1 (Suryakumar 39*, Gill 37*) vs Australia - No Result

Rain in Canberra ruined the opening T20I of the five-match series between Australia and India , also cutting short an eye-catching display from captain Suryakumar Yadav who was beginning to rekindle the form he had showed at the IPL earlier this year.

Suryakumar and Shubman Gill had carried India to a promising 97 for 1 in the 10th over of a contest already reduced to 18 overs per side by an earlier stoppage when heavier rain came through and eventually forced the call-off shortly before 10pm.

Moments before the rain returned, Suryakumar had tucked into Nathan Ellis' second over with two fours and a six. He had been given a life on 18 when Josh Philippe couldn't hold onto a tough chance running back from mid-on and was able to pass 20 for just the second time in his last 15 T20I innings - a period which, of course, sandwiches the prolific IPL.

Mitchell Marsh had continued his impressive run with the coin, and unsurprisingly, opted to bowl as he had done on all 18 previous occasions in T20Is when he has had the choice.

India's intent was clear from the very start when Abhishek Sharma, facing Australia for the first time, charged at Josh Hazlewood's opening delivery. Abhishek ended the first over by again using his feet and carved Hazlewood through point.

Gill survived a close lbw shout against Ellis on 11, when he was beaten by a back-of-the-hand slower ball, which Australia reviewed and the replays showed it was clipping the top of the bails. However, Abhishek's powerplay was cut short when he drove a catch to Tim David at mid-off to hand Ellis a wicket on his opening over.

The fifth over brought a terrific mini-contest between Suryakumar and Hazlewood, who is only available for the first two matches of this series before turning his focus to Ashes preparation.

The first ball, a bouncer, whistled past Suryakumar as he considered a ramp to deep third, the second was unplayable as it nipped away from back of a length to beat an ambitious drive, but then Suryakumar responded with an audacious flick over deep square leg for six. Two dots followed before Suryakumar ended it by working a single.

Gill, meanwhile, had played briskly between the stoppages and shortly before the final stoppage had slog-swept Matt Kuhnemann powerfully over deep midwicket.

Despite conditions being a world away from Dubai, India retained the three frontline spinners they used in the Asia Cup final with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy all finding spots in the XI. Jasprit Bumrah was set to lead the pace attack which also included Harshit Rana. Allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the opening three matches as he recovers from quad and neck problems.