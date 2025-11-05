Unbeatable series lead on the line in rare Gold Coast fixture

Big Picture: Who will strike gold on the coast?

It's not often an India series is overshadowed but, in many Australian cricket circles at least, this T20I series is not the major talking point, although it is far from insignificant for those involved. The day before the fourth match, with the series locked at 1-1, the Ashes squad dropped and it will likely continue to be picked over in the days ahead.

There are even fewer links in Australia's squad for this series to the upcoming Ashes with Travis Head and Sean Abbott having been released. Josh Inglis , who will have a quick turnaround into Sheffield Shield cricket after the series is done, is the only one who remains who is among those to be involved in Perth.

India were excellent in leveling the series in Hobart. The chase was an example of their immense batting depth in T20 cricket. Only Tilak Varma had a strike-rate below 125, Washington Sundar , playing his first game of the series, hurried the game to a conclusion with some powerful strokeplay and Jitesh Sharma played with confidence having also come into the team.

Tim David batted brilliantly for Australia, a continuation of his evolving role higher up the order which has the makings of a critical change to the team's T20 plans heading into the World Cup. His 74 off 38 included one of the biggest sixes seen. However, the home side couldn't quite recover from losing Mitch Marsh (who had only faced 14 balls by the eighth over) and Mitch Owen in consecutive deliveries against Varun Chakravarthy, although Marcus Stoinis' well-constructed 64 was another positive for them.

For Australia the last two matches of this T20 series played across Thursday and Saturday bring an end to an intensive run in the format. They are the last before the selectors will need to name a T20 World Cup squad although BBL form may yet play a part.

Form guide Australia LWWWW(last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

India WLWWW

Ben Dwarshuis brings left-arm variety to Australia's attack • Getty Images

In the spotlight: Ben Dwarshuis and Abhishek Sharma

Ben Dwarshuis put together an impressive run of games against West Indies and South Africa earlier this year, but has had some niggly injuries the past month which has limited him to one T20I out of the last six. But he is back in the squad for the final two games against India, replacing Abbott, and will bring valuable variation to the attack. With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20Is and Spencer Johnson working through a long-term injury, Dwarshuis is the leading candidate to fill the left-arm pace role at the World Cup. Left-arm seamerput together an impressive run of games against West Indies and South Africa earlier this year, but has had some niggly injuries the past month which has limited him to one T20I out of the last six. But he is back in the squad for the final two games against India, replacing Abbott, and will bring valuable variation to the attack. With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20Is and Spencer Johnson working through a long-term injury, Dwarshuis is the leading candidate to fill the left-arm pace role at the World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma hasn't tried to hit every ball for four and six, then he's come close. On a more serious note, he did show the layers to his game with the superb 68 Ifhasn't tried to hit every ball for four and six, then he's come close. On a more serious note, he did show the layers to his game with the superb 68 at the MCG in tough conditions. He is the only India batter with over 100 runs in the series and they have come at a strike-rate of 167.16. However, in Hobart he was out-thought by Nathan Ellis' bouncer. He needs 39 runs for 1000 in T20Is. If Abhishek reaches the mark in this match he would equal Virat Kohli's record of 27 innings as the fastest for India and he would become the fastest globally balls faced. Suryakumar Yadav is currently the quickest from 573 balls; Abhishek has currently faced 500.

Team news: Eyes on Maxwell, Reddy may be ready

Head's departure from the series creates a vacancy for Matt Short to return to his favoured opening position. Glenn Maxwell wasn't quite ready to return from his wrist injury in Hobart but it's understood he is expected to be available. Dwarshuis would appear a logical addition to the pace attack unless Mahli Beardman is handed a debut.

Australia (possible): 1 Matt Short, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Josh Inglis (wk), 4 Tim David, 5 Mitch Owen, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Ben Dwarshuis, 10 Nathan Ellis, 11 Matt Kuhnemann

India may consider the role Shivam Dube is currently playing after an expensive three overs in Hobart although they have all bases covered with their plethora of allrounders. Nitish Kumar Reddy may be available again after injury. "He did all his work that was needed or expected of him in fielding, batting, and bowling," bowling coach Morne Morkel said. "He ticked all of that, so we will find out now after assessment where he is at."

India (possible): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Axar Patel, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Jitesh Sharma, 8 Shivam Dube, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch and conditions

Stats and trivia

Glenn Maxwell needs one wicket for 50 in T20Is, Marcus Stoinis needs two. They could each be the first Australia men's player to complete the 1000 runs/50 wickets double in T20Is.

Nathan Ellis needs three wickets for 50 in T20Is.

Tilak Varma needs nine runs for 1000 in T20Is.

Quotes