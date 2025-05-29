Tour blog - Gambhir flies back for family emergency; Radha replaces Upadhyay

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that India's new Test captain Shubman Gill needs to work on his batting in the longest format, where he now has the added responsibility of leading the side. Gill, who averages 35.05 after 32 Tests, is set to start his captaincy stint with the first Test against England from June 20 at Headingley.

"His white-ball form has been incredibly good. He's got a little bit of work to do on his Test match batting," Ponting told PTI. "And that's never easy when you're a new captain - to have to worry about your batting to the degree that he's going to have to, it won't be easy for him."

Ponting feels Gill also has work to do on the mental side of Test-match batting. "...it's a bit both. There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games – [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that,” he said. "But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application.”

Ponting said he sees no technical fault in Gill's defence, just that he undergoes some phases of play where he needs better concentration. “I think sometimes you might just get a little bit either ahead of himself or a little bit lazy in the middle of a Test-match innings. You can't afford to do that. You've got to be 100% committed to every ball that you face through six or seven hours of every day... I think that's the challenge for Shubman.”

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Tests has left the No. 4 spot vacant for India. Ponting believes Gill can move down one place to occupy that slot, even as he had started as an opener in Tests before shifting to No. 3.