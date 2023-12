Live Report - South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Centurion

There may be a case for Rohit to ration that shot depending on the conditions and its strange that he is so averse to it because he became the batter he is in Test cricket right now by committing to a better defensive game. He reined in all of his natural impulses and learnt to leave the ball, especially outside off, and to be content in avoiding risk, in spending time at the crease, even if the runs weren't flowing, in setting the team and his middle-order up to dictate terms later in the game.