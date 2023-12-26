Live Report - South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Centurion

30.4 The average of the top three batters in South Africa over the last five years. It's among the toughest places to bat when the pitch is fresh and the ball is new

Both Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen have been getting appreciable seam movement. There was an lbw shout against Rohit Sharma in the third over where the ball basically behaved like an offbreak, pitching full outside off and jagging so far past the bat that it would in the end have missed the stumps. Wicked. Three slips, a gully and short leg were crowding the batter.

All that said, India have been precise with their decision making. Rohit couldn't care less about balls outside his off stump. He may as well pull a cigar out every time SA try that line of attack. Completely and utterly uninterested . EXCEPT HE'S GONE NOW.