Live Report - South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Cape Town

After having Markram nicking off, Siraj has Elgar chopping on. The plan from Siraj was to attack the stumps and the body of Elgar. In his first over, Siraj drew a leading edge that flew over midwicket. Siraj then brought the stumps into play by bringing the ball back against the angle, with a short leg and leg slip in place. Then when Siraj dangled one outside off, Elgar threw his hands at the ball and ended up directing back to his own stumps instead of hitting it past the only fielder in front of square on the off side. SA are 8 for 2 in the sixth over.