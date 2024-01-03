Matches (7)
2nd Test, Cape Town, January 03 - 07, 2024, India tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(11.5 ov) 25/4
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - Session 1: South Africa chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.11
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 78.1
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/4 (2.20)
Updated 7 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Cape Town

By Deivarayan Muthu

Siraj, Bumrah rip through SA top order

South Africa soon fall from 8 for 2 to 11 for 3 and 15 for 4. India's new-ball bowlers are keeping both the stumps and the close-in catchers in play. Tristan Stubbs manages only 3 before Bumrah has him offering a bat-pad catch to Rohit at short leg. In the very next over, Siraj has de Zorzi fending to Rohit at short leg and then caught by Rahul down the leg side.
1

Siraj goes bang bang

After having Markram nicking off, Siraj has Elgar chopping on. The plan from Siraj was to attack the stumps and the body of Elgar. In his first over, Siraj drew a leading edge that flew over midwicket. Siraj then brought the stumps into play by bringing the ball back against the angle, with a short leg and leg slip in place. Then when Siraj dangled one outside off, Elgar threw his hands at the ball and ended up directing back to his own stumps instead of hitting it past the only fielder in front of square on the off side. SA are 8 for 2 in the sixth over.
2
3
1

Siraj strikes with the new ball

This is a perfectly pitched delivery. Siraj gets this full delivery to angle in at off stump, which means Markram has to play. But it straightens away late to kiss the outside edge. Jaiswal dives across from third slip and completes a smart, low catch in front of second slip. Makram falls for 2 in the fourth over. Bumrah is also right on the money at the other end, hitting the fuller length and gleaning seam movement. He even let rip a 142kph inswinging yorker to Elgar, but the SA captain just about kept it out.
1
4
2

Elgar-led SA opt to bat; India drop Thakur

Elgar wins the toss in his final Test and announces that South Africa will bat first on what he calls an "interesting" pitch. They hand a Test debut to Tristan Stubbs and welcome back Lungi Ngidi, who is set to play his first first-class game in over a year. Left-arm fingerspinner Keshav Maharaj also returns for what will be his 50 Test match. The cracks could open up at Newlands as the game wears on. Keegan Petersen has been dropped, with South Africa leaning towards four seamers and a spinner.
A fit-again Jadeja is back for India, which means there is no room for Ashwin. After a difficult debut, Prasidh keeps his place in the XI while Thakur has been left out. Jadeja's return gives India greater batting depth, so they have opted for four out-and-out quicks, with Bumrah slotting in at No.8.
SA: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Tony de Zorzi, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Nandre Burger,11 Lungi Ngidi
India: 1 Rohit Sharma(capt),2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 KL Rahul(wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Jasprit Bumrah, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mukesh Kumar
1
2
1

Jadeja fit as India look to save series

New Year's Test. Newlands. Table Mountain in the backdrop. Glorious summer weather. South Africa are looking to send Dean Elgar off with a 2-0 sweep. India are out to salvage the series after losing the Centurion Test inside three days. Their captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed Ravindra Jadeja's return to fitness. Will Jadeja replace Ashwin or is there room for both spinners in Cape Town, where the cracks are expected to open up later in the match? Will India give Prasidh Krishna another go? Will they bring in an out-and-out quick in place of Shardul Thakur? South Africa will be without both Bavuma and Coetzee, but they are in much better shape than India.
'This is my World Cup' - Elgar hopes for 2-0 win
1
3
2
Match Coverage
South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AK Markram
caught210
D Elgar
bowled415
T de Zorzi
caught217
T Stubbs
caught311
DG Bedingham
not out912
K Verreynne
not out16
Extras(b 4)
Total25(4 wkts; 11.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
SA110012100.00
NZ21101250.00
AUS74214250.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK42202245.83
IND31111438.89
WI2011416.67
ENG5221915.00
SL202000.00
Full Table
