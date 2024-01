Live Report - South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Cape Town

South Africa soon fall from 8 for 2 to 11 for 3 and 15 for 4. India's new-ball bowlers are keeping both the stumps and the close-in catchers in play. Tristan Stubbs manages only 3 before Bumrah has him offering a bat-pad catch to Rohit at short leg. In the very next over, Siraj has de Zorzi fending to Rohit at short leg and then caught by Rahul down the leg side.