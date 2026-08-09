Gill and Jaiswal get in their drills ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill shrugged off a finger injury and made a breezy 44, Yashasvi Jaiswal an authoritative fifty and Mohammed Siraj a fun-filled 32 not out as India chased down 207 to beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI (SLC XI) in their tour match in Colombo.

Much of the focus on the final day's play was on the India captain, who did not bat in the first innings. Gill had taken a knock to his hand in the lead-up to this tour game but whatever effect that may have had on his well-being seems to have passed. He opened the batting after the SLC XI set the Indians a target of 207 and looked in good form, scoring 44 runs off 54 balls with seven boundaries.

"Gill has been absolutely fine and he's been training and the management decided we could just take the precaution of not putting him in the first day," Sairaj Bahutule , India's spin-bowling coach, said after the end of the tour game. "The way he batted in the second innings was flawless and he's very much ready for the Test match."

Yashasvi Jaiswal , who wasn't with India on their tours of the UK and Zimbabwe, also made good use of his time in the middle. He hit 61 off 46 with nine fours and two sixes at which point the team decided to retire him out.

Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar, who is staking a case to continue as India's third spinner when the first Test against Sri Lanka starts on August 15, were also retired out on 22 and 4 respectively which created a little tension as the day came to a close with the target coming in view. Siraj took that as his cue to go on a hitting spree, a hat-trick of sixes sealing victory.

It was a game of pure symmetry with both teams batting 90 and 45 overs in their first and second innings respectively.

The chase began with Gill replacing KL Rahul at the top. He survived a close lbw shout early but set the tone. He brought out the short-arm jabs and, along with Jaiswal, put on an exhibition of drives as India reached fifty in eight overs. The openers scored 10 boundaries during this period.

Gurnoor Brar took two wickets in the second innings • BCCI

Jaiswal used his sweep shot to take on Ramesh Mendis from his very first over. His slaps through cover put the other offspinner Keshara Nuwantha on the back foot in his first over. Jaiswal and Gill put on 105 runs together at which point Jaiswal was asked to return to the pavilion and Rishabh Pant took his place.

Pant started in atypical fashion, with 21 dots. Gill was caught off the leading edge at short third. Pant got off the mark with a six and pushed India forward with a quick-starting Dhruv Jurel for company. They added 45 in eight overs before Jurel nicked behind. The tail got in a few lumps and then the day was done.

India had started proceedings on Sunday morning with a declaration. They didn't mind being six runs behind. Siraj was a handful with the new ball. He swung one in to hit Nishan Fernando 's pads, got extra bounce to hit Ravindu Rasantha's fingers and then got him out plumb in front. Prasidh Krishna later caught Pasindu Sooriyabandara on the crease to castle him leaving the hosts 21 for 2.

It didn't faze Nishan, who put on back-to-back fifty-plus partnerships with Pavan Rathnayake and Anjala Bandara. He cashed in on full balls and held his shape well when bowlers went short on a slowing pitch. He cut and pulled Auqib Nabi for back-to-back fours to bring up the fifty partnership with Rathnayake, who was dismissed the next ball, spooning a harmless Gurnoor Brar delivery to point.

Like Nishan, Bandara was severe on bowlers missing their lines. He drove, swept and cut to pick up three boundaries in his first ten balls as SLC XI went past hundred at a run rate of 4.54. Soon, lunch was called and Nishan retired out for 63 off 73.