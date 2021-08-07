England are a bit behind in this Test match. Do they have a fightback in them or will India make the most of their advantage? Follow ESPNcricinfo's live updates to find out (Please refresh to get the latest). Also follow our ball-by-ball commentary here and our Hindi coverage here.

India on their way

11.30am

Jasprit Bumrah makes it a double breakthrough by teasing Zak Crawley in the channel, bowling one he has to play at. It holds its line and takes the edge. The only way he surrives this is if Crawley strides forward. England down at 46 for 2. They still trail by 49.

When this innings began, there was a remark made: only Root and rain stand in India's way. The rain has disappeared. And Root is here. India will be very intense in this spell of play.

First break for India

11.20am

Mohammed Siraj's coaches will tell you his biggest threat is how often he can make left-hand batters play at the away-going delivery. He can just keep pitching it in the blind spot again and again, and make them push at it. There is also the threat of the odd ball that holds its line. This time, in conditions that look more settled than in the first innings, he makes Rory Burns play at one leaving him. The edge is taken, and India are on the board.

And the first ball that Zak Crawley gets tells you possibly why people keep playing at him. This one holds its line against the angle to the right-hand batter Zak Crawley, and the edge flies of the slips.

Also Shiva Jayaraman comes up with the numbers for Siraj to left-hand batters: "Early days in his career, but Mohammed Siraj seems to have done better against left-handed batters in comparison with right handers. At the fall of Rory Burns' wicket, Siraj averaged 18.28 against them (7 wickets, strike rate of 38) as opposed to 34.18 against right handers (11 wickets, strike rate of 74).'

England 37 for 1 in 15.1 overs, Burns gone for 18 off 49, SIbley unbeaten on 13 off 47. England still trail by 58.

Here we go

10.45am

Welcome to the Live Report of Day 4. Great news for India: it is nice and sunny as we speak, and we are starting on time. We have a maximum of 196 overs left in this Test. England have all their 10 second-wickets in hand, but they are still trailing by 70 runs. If there is no further rain, you'd assume England will need to bat close to four sessions to save this Test. India will back themselves here should there not be any more rain.

In the 11.1 overs bowled in the second innings on the third day, the ball moved less than it did in the first two innings. It showed in how India deployed only two slips and a gully. Is that a sign of things to come? Or will the conditions change again?

India's wish: Clouds but no rain.

England's wish: Either rain or a sunny day.