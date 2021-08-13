KL Rahul will step out alongside Ajinkya Rahane as India look to turn this into a giant total at Lord's. Will England's bowlers induce a collapse and expose India's long tail? Join us for updates, analysis and colour. All timestamps are local time. Click here for ball-by-ball commentary. Here's our live coverage in Hindi. (Please refresh your page for the latest)

As I was saying. When the team sheets were revealed yesterday, we mentioned that India were taking a gamble and that it was either a show of confidence in Pujara and Rahane, or a calculated tactic to put pressure on them by shortening the batting line-up to see if that could turn their fortunes around. We will never know, of course, but what we do know is that neither have inspired confidence this innings. Rahane survived an arduous last half an hour or so pushing at deliveries exactly like the one that has just dismissed him. No luck today, not even a little bit. Suddenly, this day could become about whether India will make it to lunch. England already look a vastly different team. Their two best bowlers have delivered already.

Good morning and welcome back to the Live Report. Our correspondent Nagraj Gollapudi has played weatherman and told us in no uncertain terms that play will start on time today. Take a second to applaud his courage after what yesterday gave us!

We will begin the day in overcast conditions, it appears, and that is an opportunity for England. Insert cliche about how batters have to restart every single day.

In theory, that restart might be easier for KL Rahul, who looked pristine before stumps last evening and has generally looked his old dependable self through this series so far. Don't be surprised if he uses the same template as yesterday - resolute at the start, in wait of sunshine.

Ajinkya Rahane didn't quite appear as assured last evening and England will look to be all over him to try and get into that Indian tail. Ollie Robinson ended day 1 strongly and will have a part to play while this ball is still new-ish. And England will hope the break will have done both Mark Wood and Sam Curran some good after they had somewhat dull returns. I'll be honest, I had a lot more confidence in India being far ahead in this Test last night than I do right now. Because it could literally be a matter of two wickets. England aren't as battered as it might appear....

