Get your dose of analysis, stats and colour from the third Test on ESPNcricinfo's live blog

England have turned the tide in this series and are looking to take complete control of the Headingley Test. Can India fight back? Follow our live updates to find out. All time stamps are in local time. Click here for ball-by-ball commentary. Here's our live coverage in Hindi. (Please refresh your page for the latest)

What's troubling Ishant?

He took five wickets at Lord's, and seemed a productive member of a fantastic attack. He came into 2021 with outstanding form - having averaged not much more than 15 in the two previous years, and 21 the year before that (2018). But despite having been given the new ball yesterday, and having opened this morning as well, Ishant has easily been the worst of India's bowlers, lacking menace almost completely, while also being indisciplined. Maybe just an off Test, which begs the question why Kohli keeps using him as much as he is.

The Root-naissance

Everyone knows Root is having a good year with the bat, but a glance at the stats shows how completely he has taken 2021 by the collar. His 2021 tally is 1334 and climbing by the minute - this is a mind blowing 600 more than the next best batter.

Getty Images

He's also charged back into the Fab Four after having had several slightly leaner years.

Getty Images

Dawid Malan, reaches his own half-century off the 99th ball he's faced. The century stand between these two is up too.

RÜT

Man's scored another fifty. England were already miles ahead when he walked in, and he's made it seem like they will need one of these billionaire spacecraft to now catch up to England. It's just been effortless. It's not that India have bowled badly at him - he's just found gaps, and made batting on this surface look so much easier than any other batter has.

Joe Root has briskly moved to fifty in just 57 balls #ENGvIND — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 26, 2021

England cruising

Around 90 minutes after Root's arrival at the crease, things are looking almost too easy for England. India haven't pinned him down nearly as well as they had Hameed, Burns, and Malan, and some of the momentum is transferring into Malan's innings, who looks entirely comfortable at the crease as well.

Getty Images

India have taken the second new ball - can they do something with it? Bumrah gets it first. Looks like Shami is warming up to take it at the other end.

Root races away 1:55pm

Fifteen minutes into the second session, Root is already moving quickly. He's scoring at around a run-a-ball, using that late dab in the arc between point and third man to rotate the strike, while pouncing on even the slightest bowling errors from India. He's got five fours so far, and has been adept at picking up twos to leg as well, equally at ease against pace and spin.

Getty Images

If India hoped to continue bowling dry and keeping England quiet in this session, the home team's best batter seems intent on spoiling those plans.

India's session? 1pm

Yes, but no. It's been slow progress. Their bowlers were far more accurate and disciplined today, but were nowhere near as devastating as England's had been in the first two sessions of day one. And India are so far back in this game, that even sessions such as this, in which they took two wickets and gave away 62, across 26 overs, will only help them so much. They need to spark and England collapse, or else they will need a monumental second innings score.

Joe Root seemed to be settling nicely at the crease before the break, while Malan hung in for 27 off 49 - more convincing now than he had been in his earliest overs. England are 104 ahead already. Shami was the best of India's quicks, nipping a ball through Rory Burns' defenses, while also testing the other batters.

England will live with the match going at this pace. India need things to happen a lot faster.

We'll be back after lunch, but for now, leave you with a pic of this Headingley welcome for local boy Root.

Getty Images

Jadeja just needs two...

...balls to remove Haseeb Hameed and his mane. The first ball today from Jadeja was a straight one, which Hameed got forward to and defended. For the second ball, Jadeja pulled the length back just a touch, and put a little more work on the ball. Hameed played down the same line, but the ball gripped, slipped past his outside edge, and pinged the off stump.

India doing their best to claw their way back into this game. Hameed had batted out 28 scoreless deliveries before that dismissal came.

Getty Images

Move over Dev Patel

Getty Images

He may not be playing many shots this morning, but that doesn't mean he's not lighting Headingley up.

Hameed's wagon wheel 12:15pm

While India's bowlers continue to bowl with discipline, despite the absence of swing in the air, Hameed is hanging in there. He's waited for errors in line right through this innings. The wagon wheel is instructive - not a single run in 'the V". That he hasn't been able to score as quickly today is partly down to the fact that India have bowled straight at him.

Getty Images

Dawid Malan, by the way, has made a somewhat nervy start to his innings. But perhaps that is to be expected given this is a comeback Test for him.

Just as I get done writing up the birthday post...

Getty Images

Mohammad Shami sneaks one between Burns' bat and pad and rattles off stump. He's gone for 61 off 153 - the opening stand worth 135. This nipped back to beat the shot, and Burns had to play at that really. Could maybe have done better to leave less of a gap, but that's a tad harsh. Excellent reward for much better bowling this morning, from india. Dawid Malan is the new guy.

Birthday boy Burns

India have started pretty well, giving away just 14 runs in the first half-hour, but one of the men out there holding firm is turning 31 today. Here's the Barmy Army bugler dusting off a happy birthday.

Getting a jinx in nice and early

India have opened the bowling with Ishant again for some reason (he wasn't especially good first up yesterday), so let's help India out and talk about where this partnership could potentially go. What if, for example, they put on 200 for no loss? It's been 31 years since England last had a double-hundred opening stand AT HOME (apologies, this post initially omitted that detail) - when Michael Atherton and Graham Gooch made 225 together, also against India, at Old Trafford.

Getty Images

Projectiles from the stands 10:50am

Beyond the scoreline, India were also perturbed yesterday when Mohammed Siraj allegedly had a ball thrown at him from the stands. It's not clear whether somebody was intentionally trying to hit Siraj, but the team was understandably unhappy that it happened.

My favourite part of Sidharth Monga's story on this, though, is the background on the 'Home of Cricket' and how flying champagne corks are a genuine concern there. Never change, Lord's.

Getty Images

It's alive

Like England in this series, we're back. Yesterday could not have possibly gone better for England. James Anderson dominated the morning with his big swinging superpowers, before sidekicks Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran scythed through the India middle and lower orders like machetes through elephant grass. Four wickets fell for zero runs at one point, and India faceplanted into a mildly humiliating 78 all out.

To make matters worse for the visitors, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns then took advantage of some indisciplined India bowling to put on 120 for no loss by stumps. All of which means that England have this match by the nads, and it will probably take something dramatic for India to get themselves back into it.

Some awful news from off the field to start the day though. The great Ted Dexter, legendary savager of fast bowling, has died at the age of 86. RIP.

Ted Dexter, the former England captain, has died at the age of 86 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 26, 2021