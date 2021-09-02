10.30am: Still no Ashwin...

Ashwin will have to wait for his first appearance of the series



Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur come in for Ishant and Shami



Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur come in for Ishant and Shami

England replace Buttler and Curran with Pope and Chris Woakes

India stick with the four seamers/one spinner balance: Mohammed Shami has a niggle, Ishant Sharma is left out and Ashwin continues to miss out. "Stubborn," is Warne's assessment. "I would have played Ashwin. You don't pick a side just for the first innings - it will turn - and he's got five Test hundreds." Virat Kohli suggested that Ravindra Jadeja is a better match-up - despite England having four left-handers - because of their right-arm seamers predominantly bowling over the wicket, but surely this is room in the side to pick both?

England, meanwhile, bring back Chris Woakes as expected. Ollie Pope plays ahead of Dan Lawrence on his home ground, where he averages a shade over 100 for Surrey in first-class cricket.

10.10am: Ashwin time?

R Ashwin has a bowl in the nets Associated Press

Once is a mistake. Twice is a choice. Three times is a habit. Will India really leave R Ashwin out for the fourth Test in a row? It's a dark, overcast morning in south London which might tempt them to pick an extra seamer instead, but The Oval suits spin more than most grounds in England - although the pitch looks like it has a covering of grass on it.

Ashwin hasn't played in nearly two months, but he took 6 for 27 in his most recent bowl - which was at The Oval, playing for Surrey on a turning pitch in the County Championship. Shane Warne has been pushing for his inclusion on Sky Sports this morning - there's a surprise - but makes an excellent point that Ravindra Jadeja effectively becomes the fourth seamer, or the holding bowler, because of his ability to bowl dry and defensively. We'll find out if India think the same before long.